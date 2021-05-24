Last week Governor Doug Ducey and legislative leadership unveiled a plan to transition Arizona to a flat income tax of 2.5%. This proposal will have significant impacts on Sierra Vista as well as all Arizona cities and towns.
I want to be perfectly clear. I do not oppose a flat tax; I recognize it is the state’s role to set tax policy. What I am asking for is for the state to recognize that harming cities harms the economic viability of the state. By holding cities harmless through a permanent increase of our share of income tax collections, the state can cut taxes without handcuffing municipalities’ ability to deliver on infrastructure commitments, public safety needs, and economic development drivers.
In 1972, Arizona voters approved Proposition 200, which established a shared revenue system of a statewide income tax based on population in exchange for municipalities not levying their own. This system has served Arizona well for nearly 50 years. It creates simplicity for the taxpayer and enables a stable revenue stream to help cities and towns assure necessary, high-quality services to our residents.
Under the current proposed budget agreement, Arizona cities and towns are estimated to lose $285 million annually; Sierra Vista alone would lose $1,670,672 every year.
We have 66 sworn police officers and 67 firefighters. Public safety and the associated costs account for 51% of Sierra Vista’s annual budget. A cut like the one being considered would gut our ability to fund these departments adequately enough to ensure the quality service our citizens expect and deserve.
Jim Rounds, a conservative economist who often engages with the Arizona Chamber of Commerce and the Governor’s Office, conducted an analysis on the proposal’s impact on municipalities. A key finding of the dynamic analysis is that a reduction of this magnitude to local tax revenues could hinder local government’s ability to deliver essential services to residents due to budget constraints.
The Rounds’ analysis also addresses the inaccurate suggestions that cities and towns will make up these losses by collecting revenues on online retail transactions due to a law passed in 2019. For Sierra Vista to regain the losses through online sales tax, we would have to see more than $85 million in new sales. While the 2019 legislation modernized the tax code, most remote transactions were already taxable because large retailers already had physical nexus in the state and do not represent net-new revenues. It would be nearly impossible for Sierra Vista to recover losses from sales tax alone.
Proponents have suggested revenue growth generated by this proposal will make up for any cuts in funding. However, proponents have not provided any economic analysis to substantiate their claims. Furthermore, proponents aren’t considering that any “dynamic revenue growth” will likely be concentrated in the greater Phoenix area, meaning rural communities like ours will be adversely harmed, as it will be more difficult for us to realize the growth necessary to cover these losses.
Please join me in encouraging our legislators to keep Sierra Vista strong now and into the future.
Rachel Gray is the mayor pro tem of Sierra Vista.