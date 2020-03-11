TUCSON — Tucson Speedway is back in action Saturday with the 2020 season opener featuring the NASCAR Super Late Models, Modifieds, Pro Stocks, Hobby Stocks and Vintage Sprints.
The coming season will see numerous changes in drivers, divisions, paint schemes and cars.
Two-time Hobby Stock Champion Eddie Benson will be behind the wheel of the No. 24 Pro Stock. Benson won the Best Appearing Car in the Hobby Stock division four years running, and hopes to continue that trend in his cabernet metallic 1988 Monte Carlo.
Tony Helm will climb down from the flag stand to race the No. 95 when Pro Stocks are on the schedule, but will again be on flag duty on other race nights.
The Pro Stock division will continue to grow this year as Sean Hancock, Ken Terkelsen, Troy Grote, Matt Rice and others hope to make the season.
The Modified division also promises to be one to watch as drivers return, and new ones are added, to this open-wheel class.
Ricky Price returns with new paint on the No. 26 Modified.
“We’ll be running an X Wing paint job, throwing back to the days when we were called X Mods, and we plan to come out swinging with our new motor package,” Price said of opening night.
Nathan Burke, a veteran at Tucson Speedway, will be piloting the No. 88 Hobby Stock this year.
Jay Vander Weg, the 2019 Hobby Stock Rookie of the Year, will be racing for the championship in his No. 25.
Kerri Outenreath, formerly the No. 15 Hornet, will don a new paint scheme and number when the division hits the track the second race of the season on March 28.
Watch her in the No. 13 as she tries to better her 2019 finish.
Many drivers will return, pulling double-duty, some triple or more.
One such driver is Joe Brooks, who will open his season March 28 in his No. 72 Thunder Truck and No. 72 Outlaw Late Model.
Jen Hall, the two-time Hornet champion, will commit herself to the No. 57 Thunder Truck and No. 57 Outlaw Late Model.
Reigning Pro Stock champion Mariah McGriff returns to defend her title. She also will take the wheel of the No. 8 Thunder Truck.
Perhaps topping them all is Brandon Schilling, who not only will race his No. 20 Super Late Model and No. 20 Outlaw Late Model, but also will get track time in the Thunder Truck, Pro Stock and Modified divisions.
The Bandolero division will welcome new youth drivers as young as 8 years old.
Tucson Speedway also has been to work in the off-season installing upgrades to its scoring and internal operations.
Some re-models also have taken place, and a Burger Barn was added to the pit area for racers and staff.
Plans also are in the works for a Figure 8 class, and a possible drifting competition weekend is being considered.
A Meet and Greet session will kick off the night’s festivities at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday giving fans the opportunity to meet the drivers and see the cars up close before racing begins. Opening ceremonies will be at 6:20 p.m.
For information or to purchase tickets, visit www.tucsonspeedway.com. Tickets also may be purchased at the gate.