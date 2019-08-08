Saying... “Thank you for your service”..... Canyon Vista Medical Center (CVMC) and the Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona (LFSA) are seeking nominations for the Veterans Wall at CVMC.
When CVMC was in its final stage of construction, a group of community members from Cochise County began to select artwork for the interior of the new hospital.
Interestingly enough, all of the art work in the hospital was created by Cochise County residents, and none had to be purchased outside of our boundaries....which goes to show we have some talented residents here in the county .
As the decorating process developed, the group felt that there should be some special recognition of the men and women of Cochise County who had honorably served our country and then went on to serve our community in various civilian capacities.
Initially the thought was to place pictures reminiscent of the military throughout the hospital , but that idea soon evolved into having a bolder statement in one given location for our veterans. As the discussions ensued...someone who will remain anonymous for lack of my memory....suggested a Veterans Wall.
The Wall is located just past the concierge’s desk ...on the wall of the Gift Shop. Twelve portraits are hanging on this wall along with a history plaque listing the classes of 2015, 2016, 2017, and soon ....2018.
On the other side is a beautiful copper, American flag, and nearby there are two statutes honoring the Buffalo Soldiers who were such a major part of Cochise County’s military history.
Recognizing that our community is heavily populated with veterans and has a strong military heritage going back to 1877 when Fort Huachuca was formed, the committee felt that Veterans should be specifically recognized.
And so...the Veterans Wall was created as a joint effort of Canyon Vista and the hospital’s owner, the Legacy Foundation. CVMC is one of the few civilian hospitals in the United States that has devoted a portion of its interior to honor its community’s veterans.
Each year 12 individuals are selected from a group of community nominees. Then, their portraits and biographies replace the previous year’s group whose plaques are retired and returned to the recipients or their families. The ceremony takes place each year on or near Veterans Day in November. This year the 2019-2020 Veterans Wall Ceremony will be held at Canyon Vista Medical Center on Thursday, November 7 at 5:30 p.m.
To date there have been 48 individuals selected..... 31 Army, 7 Marine Corps, 4 Navy, 7 Air Force; and of the total group, 41 were men and 7 were women. There have not been any Coast Guard Veterans identified....maybe this year, one will be found !
Individuals who have been selected include two former mayors, two former hospital board chairs, a Girl Scout Leader, and a newspaper reporter along with many other individuals who provided leadership to community organizations.
Selections are made by a committee comprised of representatives from the Hospital Board and Foundation Board as well as from the United Veterans Council. Previous selectees are also on the selection committee. Each year the chair rotates between Hospital and Foundation, and the committee this year is chaired by Hospital Board member Lorna Cook.
Applications for the 2019 honorees must be submitted by August 31st, and the selections will be announced towards the end of September. You can submit a nomination electronically as well as through the mail. Nominations may be submitted posthumously.
The information website is CanyonVistaMedicalCenter.com/community. Mailed nominations can be sent to Canyon Vista Medical Center, Community Outreach Office, 5700 E Highway 90, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635, and electronic nominations should be sent to veterans.nominations@CanyonVistaMedicalCenter.com.
So...if you know of a veteran who has honorably served the country and has substantially contributed to the community, send in a nomination !