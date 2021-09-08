If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Friday, Sept. 10
On this date in 1916, Glendale and Phoenix were flooded when the Arizona, Grand and Maricopa canals were breached by flood waters.
On this date in 1929, Judge J.E. Jones, northern Arizona’s pioneer, died at his home in Flagstaff. Judge Jones had been the first probate judge of Coconino County and had once published a weekly paper — the Flagstaff Democrat.
On this date in 1936, Francisco Hernandez, pioneer Tucson stone mason, died. He had helped build the old courthouse, the Carnegie Library, St. Joseph Academy and the first structure at the University of Arizona. Also on this date, Tucson and Pima County applied to the federal government for permission to construct a 250-foot (76 meters) high dam in Sabino Canyon.
Saturday, Sept. 11
On this date in 1898, a fire destroyed the city of Jerome. Every residence and all but one business in the town was destroyed. Three people were killed and 1,500 were left homeless.
On this date in 1899, the doors of the Northern Arizona Normal School, now Northern Arizona University, opened for the first time.
On this date in 1911, free liquor passed out at Republican Campaign Headquarters on Meyer Street in Tucson resulted in two shootings.
On this date in 1929, the municipal market in Nogales, Mexico, burned down. Fire equipment from Nogales, Ariz., and from Camp Stephen D. Little crossed the line to assist Sonoran firefighters until the city hall siren brought them back into Arizona to extinguish a blaze at the George B. Marsh hardware store.
On this date in 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt pressed a button in Washington, D.C., and 12 huge valves opened at the Hoover Dam to generate the first electric power produced by the dam.