On this date in 1874, the Tucson Citizen announced the first cotton had been grown near Tucson by Steven Ochoa.
On this date in 1910, Phoenix Newspapers reported that earthquakes had been felt for several days over an area of about 45 square miles north of Flagstaff. Adobe houses cracked, chimneys fell and people left the area.
On this date in 1929, the 10th Calvary left Fort Huachuca for field maneuvers. The regiment planned to march to El Paso, Texas, by way of St. David, Bowie and Lordsburg and Deming, New Mexico, expecting to arrive there on Oct. 11.
On this date in 1993, Yavapai County sheriff’s deputies searched near Congress for a survivalist they believed had killed at least seven cows and carved off meat for food.
Thursday, Sept. 29
On this date in 1877, the first Southern Pacific engine on a regular run entered Arizona at 11 p.m. in Yuma.
On this date in 1927, a tornado struck the town of Ruby and wiped out half the village.
On this date in 1928, the Madonna of the Trail statue, erected at Springerville by the Daughters of the American Revolution, was dedicated to honor the women who helped pioneer the West.
