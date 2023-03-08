On this date in 1872, the first edition of the Arizona Sentinel was published in Yuma.
On this date in 1881, Graham County was created from parts of Apache and Pima counties.
On this date in 1881, Tucson’s first telephone company was organized by Charles H. Lord, early merchant and postmaster of Tucson.
On this date in 1898, the General Land Office ruled that the cutting of mesquite trees on government land in Arizona was illegal. A week later, the ruling was reversed with the explanation that “mesquite was not wood.”
On this date in 1909, Greenlee County was created by an act of the 25th Territorial Legislature.
Saturday, March 11
On this date in 1913, the Guggenheim syndicate obtained an option on the Copper Chief Mine near Jerome, binding themselves to do $500,000 in development work on the mine.
On this date in 1931, the Secretary of the Interior awarded the contract for construction of Boulder Dam to Six Companies Inc. of San Francisco. The $48 million bid was the largest labor contract ever given by the federal government at the time.
