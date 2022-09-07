On this date in 1899, the Southern Pacific train was held up at Cochise and $10,000 stolen. Two Cochise County law enforcement officers were later caught and convicted of the crime.
On this date in 1921, Old Fort Rucker burned. The 42-year-old fort, situated far up in Rucker Canyon in the Swisshelm Mountains, located in southeastern Cochise County, had been serving as the home of cattleman Charles Rak and his wife at the time of the fire.
Saturday, Sept. 10
On this date in 1916, Glendale and Phoenix were flooded when the Arizona, Grand and Maricopa canals were breached by flood waters.
On this date in 1929, Judge J.E. Jones, northern Arizona’s pioneer, died at his home in Flagstaff. Judge Jones had been the first probate judge of Coconino County and had once published a weekly paper — the Flagstaff Democrat.
On this date in 1936, Francisco Hernandez, pioneer Tucson stone mason, died. He had helped build the old courthouse, the Carnegie Library, St. Joseph Academy and the first structure at the University of Arizona. Also on this date, Tucson and Pima County applied to the federal government for permission to construct a 250-foot (76 meters) high dam in Sabino Canyon.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone