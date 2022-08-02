On this date in 1918, the Casa Grande Ruins became a national monument.
On this date in 1929, a cyclone followed by an electrical storm and heavy rain did $50,000 damage in the Yuma area.
On this date in 2006, serial shooter suspects Dale Hausner and Samuel John Dieteman are arrested in Mesa. Police say the men would drive through the Phoenix area and select random targets in a shooting spree that left five people dead and 16 wounded since May 2005.
Thursday, Aug. 4
On this date in 1859, the first issue of the Weekly Arizonian was published, with J. Howard Wells as editor. The Weekly Arizonian was the first newspaper in Arizona, having been established in Tubac on March 3, 1859.
On this date in 1895, the first packing house in Arizona was opened in Phoenix. The plant included 400 acres (162 hectares) of alfalfa, a system of gates, lanes and driveways leading to the slaughter house, sausage rooms and cooling rooms.
On this date in 1908, a heavy rainstorm sent floods roaring down Tombstone Canyon in Bisbee. The library, post office and many store basements were flooded.
