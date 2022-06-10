On this date in 1888, an Apache Indian who had fired one shot that killed two men was tried for murder in one of the deaths and acquitted. He later was tried again for the murder of the second man and convicted on precisely the same set of facts.
On this date in 1904, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported noteworthy success with cotton planted in the Yuma valley as an experiment.
On this date in 1930, Tucson celebrated the opening of its greatly enlarged municipal airport.
On this date in 1936, fire destroyed a service station, cafe and several tourist cabins at Salome. Exploding gasoline tanks from the burning service station threatened to spread the blaze over the entire town.
Monday, June 13
On this date in 1862, Sylvester Mowry's silver mine at Patagonia was confiscated and Mowry was arrested on charges of being a Confederate sympathizer.
On this date in 1901, the first commencement exercises were held at Northern Arizona Normal School with class of four graduates.
On this date in 1908, 2,000 residents of the Salt River Valley watched as Gov. Joseph H. Kibbey pulled the lever that raised gates on the newly completed Granite Reef Dam.
On this date in 1913, Thomas E. Farish, author and mining engineer, was appointed state historian.
Tuesday, June 14
On this date in 1879, an executive order set aside the Salt River Indian Reservation for Pima and Maricopa Indians.
On this date in 1909, artist Ettore "Ted" DeGrazia was born in Morenci.
On this date in 1928, two sections of the west end of the new Blythe-Ehrenberg bridge over the Colorado River were washed out by high water.
On this date in 1929, 6,000 people gathered for the formal dedication of the Marble Canyon Bridge across the Colorado River.
