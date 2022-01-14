On this date in 1900, the Gila Valley Bank, predecessor of the Valley National Bank, opened its doors in Solomonville.
On this date in 1922, Isaac Polhamus, veteran steamboat captain on the Colorado River, rancher and Yuma resident for 66 years, died.
Monday, Jan. 17
On this date in 1805, Spanish troops, commanded by Lt. Antonio Narbona, invaded Canyon de Chelly, killing 93 Navajo warriors and 45 women and children. The bones of the slain were left in the cave where they were killed. The area became known as the Canyon de Muerto.
On this date in 1877, Gov. Anson P.K. Safford signed the bill moving the Territorial capitol from Tucson to Prescott.
On this date in 1912, the last remaining parts of the old scaffold used in the Cochise County Courthouse yard at Tombstone were cut up for kindling wood. The scaffold had been built in 1884 by C.J. Ulmer for the hanging of the Bisbee murderers.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
On this date in 1854, the General Jessup river steamer was the first to reach the Black Canyon on the Colorado River.
On this date in 1862, Confederacy President Jefferson Davis signed the Enabling Act, making Arizona a Confederate Territory.
On this date in 1927, the Tucson Daily Star announced that Senor Juan Evaristo Anchondo had developed a self-lighting cigarette which was ignited by briskly rubbing the tip over a striking surface on the package.
On this date in 1952, the Great Seal of the Navajo Tribe was adopted by the Tribal Council. The winning entry was submitted by John Claw Jr.
