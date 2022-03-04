On this date in 1923, the record of appeal in the case of the Iron Cap Copper Co. against the Arizona Commercial Mining Co., both located in the Copper Hill District in Globe, was delivered to Superior Court. The record weighed more than 1,000 pounds (453 kilograms) and was delivered by an express company.
On this date in 1926, a violent hailstorm hit Tucson, dropping temperatures 16 degrees in 20 minutes.
Monday, March 7
On this date in 1874, the Pima County Board of Supervisors recommended that board floors be installed in the Pima County Court House, which would allow rooms to be rented out for concerts and shows.
On this date in 1922, new uniforms were announced for Tucson firefighters. The olive-drab uniforms featured black ties and brass buttons.
On this date in 1922, the Tucson Citizen reported that the Tucson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution had discovered a portion of the original Spanish wall around the Old Pueblo.
Tuesday, March 8
On this date in 1882, The Phoenix Herald reported that saloons were soaking their spittoons in the same irrigation ditches where many residents got their drinking and cooking water.
On this date in 1899, the town of Jerome was incorporated.
On this date in 1913, the Calumet and Arizona Copper Co. in Bisbee fumigated the money it paid to employees due to a strict quarantine because of an outbreak of spinal meningitis.
On this date in 1924, two crewmen were injured, one fatally, at Congress Junction when a Santa Fe passenger train was wrecked after vandals pulled up spikes, loosening the rails.
On this date in 1934, 85 mph (137 kph) winds took the roofs off of 25 buildings in Williams.
