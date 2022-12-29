On this date in 1875, four convicted murderers escaped from a jail in Tucson.
On this date in 1877, the 9th Territorial Legislature, the last one to meet in Tucson, convened.
On this date in 1915, giving women the right to vote becomes law in Arizona.
On this date in 1921, a damage suit was brought against the Arizona Eastern Railroad alleging negligence. According to the complaint, 34 ostriches died or were killed in transit.
On this date in 1927, the first seven in a series of 50 earthquake shocks occurred. The shocks lasted three days and caused extensive damage in areas of Arizona, California and Mexico.
Monday, Jan. 2
On this date in 1868, the contract was signed for construction of the first Pima County Courthouse.
On this date in 1912, Professor G.E.P. Smith of the Department of Agriculture, University of Arizona, arrived in Douglas to install complete meteorology equipment on the Gadsden Hotel’s roof.
On this date in 1949, James Stuart Douglas — founder of the city of Douglas, founder and first president of the Banks of Bisbee and Douglas, developer of the Verde Extension mining properties near Jerome and father of Lewis W. Douglas, ambassador to Great Britain — died.
Tuesday, Jan. 3
On this date in 1787, mountaineer Bill Williams was born. The city of Williams and the Bill Williams River were named after him.
On this date in 1912, the Bisbee Daily Review announced that more than 6,000 acres (24.3 square kilometers) of land in the Chino and Lonesome valleys near Prescott had been homesteaded during the previous 90 days.
On this date in 1924, 117 automobiles became stalled in the mud near Casa Grande. The vehicles had to be towed to the Southern Pacific tracks, where they bumped over the ties before reaching a stretch of road they could negotiate.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone