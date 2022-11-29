On this date in 1872, it was announced that water would be delivered only on Sunday in Tucson.
On this date in 1915, Walnut Canyon was made a national monument by presidential proclamation.
On this date in 1927, the Apache Trail between Phoenix and Roosevelt Lake was opened to tourists.
On this date in 1929, the citizens and police department of Douglas threatened to raise an army of 600 armed Mexican and U.S. citizens to hunt down a lawless band of Apaches that raided along the border before taking refuge in the Sierra Madre Mountains of Mexico. The Mexican Cavalry offered to cooperate.
On this date in 1979, the first cable TV line in Phoenix was connected to the home of the William Ritchie family by American Cable TV Inc.
Thursday, Dec. 1
On this date in 1883, a fight broke out in District Court in Prescott over water rights litigation. The attorney general and district attorney engaged in a fistfight, and the defendant drew a knife, stabbed two litigants and was finally fatally wounded.
On this date in 1920, the Nogales Chamber of Commerce presented Alvaro Obregon, newly inaugurated president of Mexico, with a solid-gold paperweight that was a replica of the Sonora border between the United States and Mexico.
On this date in 1924, the town of Benson was incorporated.
On this date in 1929, the formal dedication of the Globe airport, with an elaborate program scheduled, including exhibition flights by Army and Navy planes, a speech by the governor and entertainment, took place.
