On this date in 1914, Signey R. DeLong, the first mayor of Tucson, died.
On this date in 1915, Louis C. Hughes, former territorial governor of Arizona and founder of the Arizona Daily Star, died.
On this date in 1927, seven miners died when flames destroyed one shaft of the Magma Mine at Superior. The damage was reported at $500,000.
Thursday, Nov. 25
On this date in 1868, the Military Division of the Pacific ordered the name of Camp McPherson changed to Camp Date Creek, and Camp Lincoln changed to Camp Verde.
On this date in 1878, the famous Gunsight Mine near Ajo in Pima County was discovered.
On this date in 1923, University of Arizona scientists investigated a mysterious disease that had caused the death of many cattle in the Whetstone Mountains. Mineral licks, plants and water supply were to be checked for possible poison.
On this date in 1926, Southern Pacific trains from Tucson through Yaquai country in Mexico began operating on daylight schedules only, and with Mexican military guards to protect them against Indian attack.
