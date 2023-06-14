Local Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children (AZ ICAC) agencies arrested three separate individuals last week, stemming from separate investigations in Sierra Vista.

On Tuesday, June 6, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agents arrested 59-year-old Tucson resident David Charron.

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?