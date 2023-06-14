Local Arizona Internet Crimes Against Children (AZ ICAC) agencies arrested three separate individuals last week, stemming from separate investigations in Sierra Vista.
On Tuesday, June 6, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Special Agents arrested 59-year-old Tucson resident David Charron.
Charron was arrested after a month-long investigation by HSI involving individuals soliciting minors for sex on online social media platforms. The investigation was initiated in early May 2023 after he made contact with who he believed to be a 14-year-old Sierra Vista resident. Charron made planned to meet the individual on June 6 near the 2200 block of El Mercado Loop to go to a hotel and engage in sexual intercourse. He was arrested at the meeting location and evidence of the crime was retrieved from his vehicle. He was processed at the Sierra Vista Police Department and transported to the Federal Correctional Facilities in Florence. Charron remains in federal custody on the federal charge of sexual exploitation of children. This case was referred for federal prosecution.
On Thursday, June 8, HSI Special Agents and Sierra Vista Police Department Detectives arrested 51-year-old Sierra Vista resident Norbert Felix after a search warrant was completed at his residence.
In early April 2023, the Sierra Vista Police Department received a National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) Cybertip from the AZ ICAC regarding a Sierra Vista resident who had transferred child sexual abuse material onto a cloud storage platform. Several search warrants led investigators to a residence on North Clanton Avenue in Sierra Vista. On June 8, 2023, HSI Special Agents and SVPD Detectives arrested Felix without incident at his residence. He was booked into the Cochise County Jail on four counts of sexual exploitation of minors. He remains in jail with a $75,000 bond. This case was accepted for prosecution by the Cochise County Attorney’s Office.
On Saturday, June 10, HSI Special Agents and SVPD Detectives arrested 23-year-old Jonathan Shiffler, a resident of Richmond Hills, Georgia, near Veterans Memorial Park without incident.
On April 4, 2022, a complaint was made by a Sierra Vista resident that a 15-year-old Sierra Vista resident was being solicited through an online gaming application to forward illicit images of themselves to several individuals. Over the next year, detectives gathered evidence of the individuals, serving several subpoenas and search warrants to online social media platforms and banking establishments. Detectives secured evidence detailing a 24-month online relationship between the juvenile and Shiffler involving the production of child sexual abuse material for money and online purchases.
The investigation culminated when Shiffler traveled to Sierra Vista from Georgia to engage in sexual intercourse with the juvenile at a local hotel. A search warrant was conducted at the hotel and evidence of the planned encounter was found.
Shiffler was booked into the Cochise County Jail on state charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, aggravated luring of a minor, luring of a minor, and involving a minor in a drug offense.
“These apprehensions were the result of great coordination and teamwork with our federal partners in law enforcement to proactively identify offenders and take them into custody,” SVPD Deputy Chief Chris Hiser said.
“Once again, HSI’s alliance with the Sierra Vista Police Department, has proven to be a powerful partnership protecting the most vulnerable in our community,” said Scott Brown, special agent in charge for HSI Arizona. “HSI is committed to ensure these alleged perpetrators are removed from the streets of our communities and unable to commit unspeakable acts.”
As with all arrests, all defendants are presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law.
Anyone with information regarding internet crimes against children can use the HSI hotline at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE to report suspicious activity. Local residents with information relevant to this type of criminal activity are asked to contact SVPD Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.
Submitted by Sierra Vista Police Department