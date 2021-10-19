TOMBSTONE — There will be a ceremony honoring former Tombstone High School football coach Mike Hayhurst at 4 p.m. Friday on the high school football field.
The Tombstone Yellow Jackets will be playing on a field that will be named after Hayhurst, who served as the school’s head football coach from 1998 until around 2018.
Hayhurst died on May 31, 2021. He was 79.
Described by former players as “irreplaceable, legendary and humble,” Hayhurst served as a Southern Arizona football coach and science teacher for more than five decades.
“Our family is very honored that Tombstone School District is naming the field after Mike,” said Jeannie Hayhurst, Mike’s wife of 53 years.
Hayhurst graduated from Northern Arizona University in 1965 and was hired by the Benson School District for his first teaching and coaching position. He taught there for 17 years.
From Benson, he worked in Marana, Casa Grande and at Buena High School, then started coaching at Tombstone High School in 1998.
“Coach Hayhurst was an incredible coach, a very good teacher, and a member of the school board for years,” said THS Principal David Thursby. “He will be remembered for his outstanding coaching and teaching and for how he cared for the staff and students of the Tombstone School District.”
Hayhurst also owned Brookline Ranch, a small cattle operation along the Babocomari River. He served on the Upper San Pedro Partnership, and was a member and supervisor for the Hereford Natural Resource Conservation District, an organization that promotes environmentally responsible practices.
As one part of the field dedication ceremony, the Hereford NRCD is dedicating a tree and bench in Hayhurst’s honor, which will be placed on the south end of the football field, facing north.
“The Hereford NRCD has a plaque mounted on the bench depicting a cowboy riding on horseback with cattle in front of him, along with a football field,” said Jim Lindsey, NRCD secretary/treasurer. “Superimposed on the plaque are science beakers because of his role as a science teacher. We’ll be unveiling the bench at the dedication ceremony.”
When the new Tombstone High School opened its doors in 2006, the property did not have a football field. Players were forced to hold practices and games at the old high school along Fremont Street. Tight funding made the prospect of a new football field bleak.
Determined that his players would have a field, Hayhurst provided equipment and rounded up volunteers to clear off an area at the high school and construct a new field.
With Hayhurst at the helm, an irrigation system was installed and the future field leveled and grass planted. Most of the work was done by volunteers, many of them members of the football team.
“It’s that dedication that has caused the field to be named after Mike Hayhurst,” Joe Thomas, head football coach at Buena High School, said in an earlier interview.
“I am a product of Coach Hayhurst, as are countless other former players that he influenced in his coaching career. He was far more than a coach. He was a mentor, teacher, father-figure and leader.”
Thomas is a 2002 Tombstone High School graduate who played football under Hayhurst all four years at THS.
“When I came in as a freshman in 1998, it was also Mike’s first year coaching for THS,” Thomas said. “During his years there, he became the face of Tombstone’s football program. He was not only a highly respected coach, but instilled life skills in his players. He wanted all of us to be good people, and demonstrated that through his coaching style. I owe my coaching career to Mike Hayhurst.”
The football field dedication is one of several events in celebration of the 100th anniversary of Tombstone High School, featuring the homecoming game against Benson High at 7 p.m.