Meet Skyler Mazzantii, valedictorian of Tombstone High School’s class of 2023. She will be attending Brigham Young University Idaho this fall, majoring in Recreation Management.
Question: What are your parents’ names?
Answer: My parents are Melissa and Kenny Mazzanti.
Q: What town or community do you live in? What do you like most about living in a rural area?
A: I live in Hereford and have lived in Cochise County my whole life. I love being in a rural area because there’s just something special about living in a small town. You can’t have bonfires and go fishing in the big city. There’s a better sense of community and deeper connections with those around you in a rural area.
Q: How long have you attended school in the Tombstone Unified School District?
A: I’ve attended school in Tombstone Unified School District all four years of high school.
Q: What is your grade point average?
A: My GPA is 4.23.
Q: What extracurricular activities were you involved in during high school?
A: Throughout high school, I was involved in a lot of extracurriculars, including FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America), NHS (National Honor Society), FFA (The national Future Farmers of America), student council and tennis.
Q: What did you enjoy most about your time at Tombstone High School?
A: I enjoyed all the clubs and extracurriculars I was involved in at Tombstone High School and the opportunities they provided.
Q: What high school memory/memories really stand out that you would like to share?
A: My favorite memories at Tombstone High School were the times I spent with my FCCLA Parliamentary Procedures team in San Diego for our national competition and the away games with the tennis team.
Q: What are your plans after graduation?
A: After graduation I will be attending Brigham Young University Idaho, majoring in recreation management for one year before serving an 18-month mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. After I serve my mission and get my degree, I want to become a stay at home mom.
Q: What advice or words of wisdom do you have for upcoming graduates?
A: For upcoming graduates, my biggest piece of advice is to get involved in as much as possible and always challenge yourself in academics, sports, and extracurriculars. Never take the easy way; strive for high accomplishments in all aspects of your life. Never stop going after what you want. Live life to its fullest in every second of every thing you do. Take everything one one step at a time and make great things happen.
