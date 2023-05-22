THS Graduation

From left, Tombstone High School salutatorian Kiersten Schilling and valedictorian Skyler Mazzanti pause for a photo prior to the start Thursday's commencement program.

 DANA COLE HERALD/REVIEW

Meet Skyler Mazzantii, valedictorian of Tombstone High School’s class of 2023. She will be attending Brigham Young University Idaho this fall, majoring in Recreation Management. 

Question: What are your parents’ names?

Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?