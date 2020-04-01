1 It’s our first live stream announcement! Get your questions ready, and join us live on Facebook as Mark Schmitt, Director of the Cochise College Small Business Development Center, and Mignonne Hollis, Executive Director of the Arizona Regional Economic Development Foundation, assist in navigating you through the resources for businesses affected by COVID-19. The stream will be moderated by our special guest, Moniek James from Renegade Creative Media Group. It’s all happening at 1 p.m. today at facebook.com/AZRegionalEDF.
2 Lots of people from kindergarteners to super seniors are going virtual. myheraldreview.com/calendar is now supporting virtual events. If your group is meeting or performing online, let us know. Of course, you can’t be virtual without web access. As always, libraries come to the rescue. Most of the larger libraries, and many small County branches have left their wifi on. Go to cochiselibrary.org and click on Library Status at the top of the home page.
3 Cupcakes & Canvas at the MWR Arts and Crafts Center is cancelled.
3 We could all use a little time to help us decompress, de-stress and deeply relax, so Meditainment is giving away FREE unlimited access to 20 guided meditation journeys to everyone that registers at meditainment.com/free-meditainment. Choose from “Island Paradise,” “Serenity Spa,” and more.
4 Need some yoga? Marna Woo, who has taught yoga in Bisbee, is doing an online class for $8. Go to monsoonnectar.com, pick Yoga in Sedona, and slide down to Sedona Live Stream.
Support Group Links
Al-Anon groups are meeting with Zoom. Check with so-az-alanon.org or so-az-alanon.org/index.php/electronic-meetings. There’s a schedule and the Zoom links and IDs.
AA groups don’t post here, but if you wish to connect with them, check in with aa-intergroup.org/directory.php
For caregiver support online, check out caregiver.org/support-groups.
Folks who need mental health support can visit nami.org. Covid-19 tips are on the home page.
Overeaters Anonymous: Many groups are meeting by phone or Zoom. Go to oasouthernaz.org for connections. There are also virtual non-synchronous meetings happening over email, social media, bulletin boards, and more.
FRIDAY EVENTS AND POSTPONEMENT
Log into the Hearts for Arizona 24hr Telethon Friday at 5 p.m. There will be a wide variety of art activities from all over the state, accompanied, of course, by pleas for funds. Sponsored by the Arizona Commission on the Arts.
Dance in the Desert 2020 is offering a series of free Professional Development Webinars that are open to the Latinx and Arizona dance communities. The first is Friday at noon: “Telling your Story.” Register and see more announcements at azarts.gov and click on “Dance in the Desert” under News.
Silent Sky by Lauren Gunderson, starring some fine local actors, directed by Britt Hanson, and scheduled to be presented at Central School Project has been cancelled. Keep your eyes open for rescheduling.