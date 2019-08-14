The Birds of a Feather Art Exhibit runs through August 24 at the Huachuca Art Association Gallery, 1835 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. They are celebrating Southwest Wings with jewelry, paintings, gourds, photography, and more. The artists are all local, and their many different mediums celebrate our winged friends. Call for details: 520-803-1078.
2 Visit the Sierra Vista Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd. They’ll have more than 50 vendors with local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, plants, soaps, and nuts. Get more info from manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. It’s free to browse.
3 Beginner Yoga meets from 10:15 to 11:15 a.m. at Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180 in Sierra Vista. A certified instructor will help you with fundamentals and postures. The first class is free, after that $5. Get more info at 520-263-3293.
4 Check out this free Wood Working Demo with George Lounsbury starting at noon at the Endeavor Gallery & Gift Shop, 298 E 4th St. in Benson. George shows chip carving, marquetry, scroll saw work, and carving in the round. Call 520-586-4630 for more information.
5 The Sierra Vista Area Garden Club meets at 1 p.m. at 4001 E Foothills Drive. Angeles Emory will be speaking about desert edibles. You’ll get to taste some things you may never have considered eating. Get more info at 520-378-0435. It’s free.
6 Auditions for “And The Table Shall Be Round” will begin at 6 p.m. 4146 Calle Encina in Sierra Vista. An original musical drama by David Walter, the story follows a rock band who becomes an overnight success, then disappears after only two years on the top of the charts. After 14 years of being apart, the band members face a crisis and must decide how they will respond to this life-threatening situation. Seeking singers and instrumentalists. Auditions continue tomorrow, Saturday and next week. Get more info: 520-222-8711, totmarizona@gmail.com.
Spay, Neuter, Wellness Clinic, 8 a.m. Bisbee Dog Park, off Hwy. 92. Surgery dropoff, 8 a.m. First come, first served. Wellness/vaccinations 3-4 p.m. See Bisbee Animal Shelter on Facebook for prices. Info: 520-432-6020.
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 — 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 — 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
STEAM Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. The public is invited to attend. Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon — 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers “Resiliency Through Art,” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon — 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.