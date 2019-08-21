6 Things to Do on THURSDAY! August 22
1 Auditions for “And The Table Shall Be Round” continue at 6 p.m. 4146 Calle Encina in Sierra Vista. It’s an original rock musical drama by David Walter, based on the story of King Arthur and Camelot. Seeking singers and instrumentalists. Auditions continue tomorrow at 6 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Get more info: 520-222-8711, totmarizona@gmail.com.
2 Visit the Sierra Vista Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd. They’ll have more than 50 vendors with local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, plants, soaps, and nuts. Get more info from manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. It’s free to browse, but you’ll be so tempted to buy.
3 Cochise County Reentry Coalition Meeting, 2:30 p.m. Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona, 302-02 El Camino Real in Sierra Vista. Judge Keith D. Barth (Retired), Former Justice of the Peace, will speak on Why Successful Reentry is Important to Local Communities. Get details at 520-227-4033.
4 The Williams Cartel plays The Cafe in Sonoita from 5 to 7 p.m. This brother-sister duo was at the heart of Benson’s world renowned music scene. The Cafe is located at 3280 W. Hwy. 82. There’s no cover. For reservations call 520-455-5044.
5 “Why Are We Here? Moving the Needle for Education,” 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thunder Mountain Church, 4300 E Golden Acres Drive in Sierra Vista. A presentation for the community to discuss how we can become more active and supportive regarding our educational system. Food and childcare will be provided; please visit ThunderMountain.org for more information.
6 Finish off the day in a calmer mood with Sunset Meditation with Maydewell Yoga, 7 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma. Brooke Maydewell will lead a class on the library’s outdoor stage. Bring a meditation/yoga mat, some water, and relax to the sound of singing bowls. This event is perfect for those to try meditation, or for seasoned yogis who need an end of the week break. This event is for adults and teens ages 14 and up. No registration is required. Call 520-458-4225 for more information.
MORE THURSDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
The Birds of a Feather Art Exhibit through August 24, Huachuca Art Association Gallery, 1835 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista. Jewelry, paintings, gourds, photography. Celebrate our winged friends. Call for details: 520-803-1078.
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 - 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Chair Yoga, 9:15 a.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90 #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga done sitting or supported by a chair back. Great if you have trouble getting up or down to the floor. Certified instructor. Info: 520-263-3293 $5.
Beginner Yoga, 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
STEAM Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited., Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon - 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers "Resiliency Through Art," Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon - 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Beginner/Intermediate Yoga, 6:30 p.m. Rehab Department, CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility, strengthening your body. Certified instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 - 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
FRIDAY EVENTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Maker Space, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks' charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Science Friday, 1 - 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Elise Gornish, an extension specialist, will run the program today. The lab is open 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
Hummingbird Banding, 4 - 6 p.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy 90, Sierra Vista. Enjoy looking at these tiny travelers as staff from the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory capture, band, measure, and release them. Info: 520-432-1388. Free, donations appreciated.
Right Arm Night, 4 p.m. Eifler Fitness Center, Fort Huachuca. "Tribute to NCO Week." Free finger foods, pay-as-you-go bar, contests, prizes. Open to all: Soldiers, civilians, retirees, family members. Info:l 520-533-5642. Free.
Chicken Fried Steak, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. With mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, roll. Live entertainment, 8 - 11 p.m. For members, guests, active duty service members. Info: 520-428-4328. $9.
“Fire & Water” 5:30 p.m. Bisbee Royale, 84 Main St., Bisbee. Learn about post-fire restoration of rangelands and other ecosystems. The speaker is Elise Gornish. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Commemorating the 50th Anniversary of the Apollo Lunar Landing, 6:30 p.m. Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2100 E. Yaqui St., Sierra Vista. First-come, first-served. Open to all, best for ages 12 plus. Info: whiteeagleaerospace.com. Free.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 - 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.