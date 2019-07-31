6 Things to Do on THURSDAY August 1
1 Head to Schieffelin Hall, 4th and Fremont St. in Tombstone, to find out about “Culture, Language and Horses,” a presentation by Rebecca Orozco to the Cochise Corral of the Westerners, Rebecca’s research compares the original domestication of the horse which occurred on the steppes of Central Asia with the re-domestication by Native American groups after the conquest. Call 520-220-6313 for details.
2 Visit the Sierra Vista Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd. They’ll have more than 50 vendors with local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, plants, soaps, and nuts. Get more info from manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. It’s free to browse, but you’ll be so tempted to buy.
3 Bring your wiggly young ones, ages 3 to 8, to the free Kids Yoga & Mindfulness Class, running from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Bisbee. They will stretch, move and grow physically, socially and emotionally, connect within as well as with others. Mats are provided. Get details at 520-432-4232.
4 Watch Hummingbird Banding from 4 to 6 p.m. at the San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy 90, just east of Sierra Vista. Enjoy looking at these tiny travelers as staff from the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory capture, band, measure, and release them. The experience is free, but donations are appreciated. Call for more info: 520-432-1388.
5 Alvin Blain joins the Grasslands Band, 5 to 7 p.m. Alvin will bring a banjo, dobro, and maybe a surprise or two to the Café. The music happens at The Cafe, 3280 W Hwy. 82 in Sonoita. Call for reservations: 520-455-5044. There’s no cover.
6 Hear about a different approach to combating veteran suicide at The Warrior Healing Project, 5:30 p.m. at Thrive, 5700 Hwy. 90, Suite 190, Sierra Vista. They are pulling the community together to learn from veterans and to support their needs, in return for the sacrifices veterans have made. Learn more about how you can help and what the Veterans Synergy Center does. Get more information at 520-263-3293.
MORE THURSDAY EVENTS
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 - 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
STEAM Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories, experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited., Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Thunder Mountain Republican Women, 11:30 a.m. Windemere Hotel, 2047 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. Luncheon with speaker, Tony Boone, Economic Development Director for the City of Sierra Vista. Info: 610-704-6554. Walk-ins, $18.
Resiliency Through Art, noon - 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers "Resiliency Through Art," Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon - 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 - 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
FRIDAY EVENTS
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Maker Space, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks' charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission fee.
Assemblage Boxes, Altered Books Workshop, noon. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Create your own Altered Book Altar. Basic materials will be provided. Bring embellishments. Space is limited. Sign up at the front desk or call 520-432-4232. Free.
Science Friday, 1 - 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A weekly event where you get to perform experiments and learn about science. The lab itself is open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
An Hour to Kill, 1 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma, Sierra Vista. Bring a bagged lunch for a lively discussion on popular mystery titles. This week: "The 7 1/2 Deaths of Evelyn Hardcastle" by Stuart Turton. Info: 520-458-4225. Free.
Philly Cheese Steaks, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. With green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone, coleslaw, chips. Live entertainment, 8 - 11 p.m. Members, guests, active duty service members. Info: 520-428-4328. $9.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 - 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.