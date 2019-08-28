6 Things to Do on THURSDAY! August 22
1 Tired of spending money and time on commercial operating systems? Drop into "Intro to Linux," 5:30 p.m. at the Veteran Healing Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis, Sierra Vista. Linux Operating Systems are an open, free alternative to Microsoft Windows and Apple OS. It’s free to download, install, and configure to meet your needs. Get more info from majb@azloco.com.
2 Visit the Sierra Vista Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd. They’ll have more than 50 vendors with local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, plants, soaps, and nuts. Get more info from manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. It’s free to browse, but you’ll be so tempted to buy.
3 Bonnie Starr brings her toe tappin' mix of country, rockabilly, and danceable tunes to Mountain View Gardens, 3477 Rodeo Drive in Sierra Vista starting at 2 p.m. Call for details: 520-227-3507. The hour-long show is free.
4 Freddy Parish plays The Cafe in Sonoita from 5 to 7 p.m. Freddy, an exciting singer and player, has set the Tucson music scene on fire. The Cafe is located at 3280 W. Hwy. 82. There’s no cover. For reservations call 520-455-5044.
5 Educate yourself on issues pertaining to your child’s health and continue to be their advocate with "The Facts About Childhood Immunizations," 5:30 p.m. at Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180 in Sierra Vista. Get details at 520-263-3293. The program is free.
6 Get into something spooky. The Sierra Vista Community Theater is holding auditions for its production of Nightfall with Edgar Allen Poe. No experience needed! Auditions will be held at 311 6th Place in Sierra Vista starting at 7 p.m. The performance location is TBD. Get more info at info@svctg.org.
MORE THURSDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 - 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Chair Yoga, 9:15 a.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90 #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga done sitting or supported by a chair back. Great if you have trouble getting up or down to the floor. Certified instructor. Info: 520-263-3293 $5.
Beginner Yoga, 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
STEAM Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited., Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon - 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers "Resiliency Through Art," Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon - 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Beginner/Intermediate Yoga, 6:30 p.m. Rehab Department, CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility, strengthening your body. Certified instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 - 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
FRIDAY EVENTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Maker Space, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks' charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Science Friday, 1 - 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Elise Gornish, an extension specialist, will run the program today. The lab is open 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
Schnitzel Dinner, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. Mashed potatoes, red cabbage/green beans, mushroom gravy, roll. Live entertainment, 8 - 11 p.m. Members, guests, active duty service members. Info: 520-428-4328. $9.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
June West & Casey Golden, 7 p.m. The Courtyard, 18 Brewery Ave., Bisbee. June West has a repertoire of songs evoking the journey of her soul. Casey Golden takes his cues from 1960s experimental-pop maestros. Info: 917-664-8353. $5 cover.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 - 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.