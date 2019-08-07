6 Things to Do on THURSDAY August 8
1 Budding scientists, engineers and artists really enjoy STEAM Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. It’s free, multi-age and hands-on. Parents, caregivers, children read stories and experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, and math. Parents get take-home tips for supporting math, science development. Call for more details: 520-432-4232.
2 Visit the Sierra Vista Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd. They’ll have more than 50 vendors with local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, plants, soaps and nuts. Get more info from manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. It’s free to browse, but you’ll be so tempted to buy.
3 Kidney Smart Education meets from 2 to 4 p.m. at Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Suite 190, in Sierra Vista. The free program helps people with Stage 3, 4, and 5 chronic kidney disease stay healthy by keeping a diary, setting goals, and organizing lab values and medications. Get more information at 520-263-3293.
4 There’s not much better than free ice cream. Attend the Grand Opening of Julie & Sammy's 33 Flavors, 268 W. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. For one hour only guests will receive a free ice cream scoop from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Get details at julieandsammys33flavors@gmail.com.
5 Kevin Pakulis joins Jim Koweek, 5 to 7 p.m. Kevin is just finishing up his fifth album. The music happens at The Cafe, 3280 W Hwy. 82 in Sonoita. Call for reservations: 520-455-5044. There’s no cover.
6 There are alternatives to Windows and Mac OS, and they are free. Stop by Ubuntu Hour from 6 to 7 p.m. at Schlotzsky's Cafe, 3900 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. You’ll learn about Ubuntu, a free Linux Operating System for use on your computer as an alternative to Windows. Get details at: 706-476-9506.
MORE THURSDAY EVENTS
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 - 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited., Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon - 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers "Resiliency Through Art," Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon - 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Cupcakes & Canvas, 2:30 - 4 p.m. Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Ages 8 and up. Junior artists work with instructor to create a 12 x 12 masterpiece. Price includes cupcake and drink. Registration required. Info & registration: 520-533-2015. $18.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 - 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
FRIDAY EVENTS
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Maker Space, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks' charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Socrates Cafe, 10:30 a.m. - noon, Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Exchange useful ideas embracing the Socratic method. To build a more inclusive world, gain a better understanding of human nature. Info: 520-459-3888. Free.
Assemblage Boxes, Altered Books Workshop, noon. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Create your own Altered Book Altar. Basic materials will be provided. Bring embellishments. Space is limited. Sign up at the front desk or call 520-432-4232. Free.
The Great Bisbee Treasure Hunt, starts Friday at noon through Sunday, 6 p.m. All over Bisbee. Scavenge for clues, visit haunts of the past and locate our "wanted" pirates. Call for prices and details: 520-432-2900.
Science Friday, 1 - 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A weekly event where you get to perform experiments and learn about science. The lab itself is open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
Foster a Future Bazaar, Fri., 1 p.m. - 7 p.m.; Sat., 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Kino Hall, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista. 25 vendors, handcrafted items, raffles. Accepting donations. Benefits Catholic Community Services. Info: 520-456-5555. Free browsing.
Exotic Rum Tasting & Tarot Readings, 5 - 7 p.m. Screaming Banshee Pizza, 200 Tombstone Cyn., Bisbee. No cover. Register at Eventbrite.
Scout Show, 6 p.m. Sierra Vista United Methodist, 3225 Saint Andrews Drive, Sierra Vista. See what Cub Scouts and Scouts BSA is all about. Food, fun, friends all in one stop. Info: 520-458-1072.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 - 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.