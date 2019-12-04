1 The Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, the FedEx Corp, and MWR presents free Christmas Trees for Troops in the Thunder Mountain Activity Center parking lot. Donated by more than 800 Christmas tree growers, the trees will be available free of charge to families with military ID. Today from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Active Duty E5 and below may pick up trees. From 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., all military families may pick up trees. Remaining trees will be available for pickup Friday for all ranks. For more information, call 520-533-3354.
2 Take part in some relaxing, stretchy yoga classes. Thrive, a wellness center, has three this morning. Chair Yoga at 8:15 and 9:15 a.m. and Beginner Yoga at 10:15 a.m. Chair yoga is great if you’re not as mobile. Movements can be done in a chair or holding onto one. Classes are $5. They also offer Beginner/Intermediate Yoga in CVMC’s Rehab Office from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Those classes are $10. Thrive is located at 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. Call 520-263-3293 for more information.
3 Spotlight on Speakers: “Storm Chaser,” photographer Lauren Bailey, 10 a.m. Huachuca City Hall, 500 N. Gonzales Blvd. Lauren Bailey of Rio Rico will drop in to share the excitement, close calls, and captured photographs of desert tumultuous monsoons. Lauren recently wrote of photographing a 2019 monsoon storm: “I will not lie. It was glorious. Like a vampire who has not fed in too long... I was unable to pull myself away.” The program is free. Get details at 520-456-1063.
4 Make a healthier, sexier, and way more delicious instant soup. The Sierra Vista Public Library invites adults 18 and up to show up at 4 p.m. to make a Mason jar soup recipe. Great for a personal lunch or for a gift. These jars answer the age-old question of what to eat at our desks on a harried afternoon. The library is located at 2600 E. Tacoma. Call 520-458-4225 to check in.
5 Bisbee’s City Manager Theresa Coleman holds Library Office Hours every first and third Thursday of the month from 4 to 5 p.m. This comfortable and informal setting is to gather and provide information of interest to the citizens of Bisbee. Call 520-432-4232 for more information.
6 Singer songwriter Kevin Pakulis joins House Musician Jim Koweek, from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Cafe, 3280 Hwy. 82 in Sonoita. He’ll bring original songs and homages rooted in the traditions of rock & roll, country and blues. Call for reservations and more info: 520-455-5044. There’s no cover.
MORE THURSDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 — 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited., Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Al-Anon, noon, Saint Andrews Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista. Mutual support group for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon — 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers “Resiliency Through Art,” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon — 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Living Well with Congestive Heart Failure, 2 — 3 p.m., Thrive, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Physicians, dietitians discuss “Living Well.” Medications, diet, exercise, what to do if symptoms worsen. Patients, family, caregivers. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Cupcakes & Canvas, 2:30 — 4 p.m. Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Ages 8 and up. Junior artists work with instructor to create a 12 x 12 masterpiece. Price includes cupcake and drink. Registration required. Info & registration: 520-533-2015. $18.
Burger Night, 4:30 — 7 p.m. VFW Post 9972, Sierra Vista. Cheeseburger or 2 hot dogs. Proceeds keep up post equipment. Info: 520-458-9972. $4.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 — 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
FRIDAY EVENTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 — 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Celebrate the Arts, 10 a.m. Endeavor Gallery & Gift Shop, 298 East 4th St., Benson. See the new installation in the gallery and gift shop, art by local artists at very reasonable prices. Info: 520-586-4630. Free admission.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks’ charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Friday Night Fish Fry with Becky Reyes & Scott Muhleman, 4:30 p.m. Morning Star Cafe, 10428 Hwy. 92, Palominas. Take a trip down memory lane with beautiful music. Info: 520-366-5666. No cover.
Catfish, Cod, Roast Beef, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. Live Entertainment — Karaoke with Dave, 8 p.m. — midnight. Members, guests, Active Duty Service Members, Info: 520-458-9972. $9.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
The Desert Swing Orchestra Christmas Extravaganza, 7 p.m. St. John’s Church, 19 Sowles Ave., Bisbee. Bring friends & neighbors to join in this joyful evening of extraordinary holiday dance music. Info: 520-432-1400. Free.
Sierra Vista Ballet’s The Nutcracker, 7 p.m. Klein Center for the Performing Arts, 5225 Buena School Blvd., Sierra Vista. A girl befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve and wages a battle against the evil Mouse King. Info: jurado.c@outlook.com. Adults, $15; children, free.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 — 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.