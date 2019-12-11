It’s one of Will’s best comedies using cross dressing and mistaken identities to tangle the plot. The actors add holiday spirit with appropriate songs. It will run through Saturday night. For more information contact. sagel@cochise.edu. The show is free, but donations will be gratefully accepted.
2 Take part in some relaxing, stretchy yoga classes. Thrive, a wellness center, has three this morning. Chair Yoga at 8:15 and 9:15 a.m. and Beginner Yoga at 10:15 a.m. Chair yoga is great if you’re not as mobile. Movements can be done in a chair or holding onto one. Classes are $5. They also offer Beginner/Intermediate Yoga in CVMC’s Rehab Office from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Those classes are $10. Thrive is located at 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. Call 520-263-3293 for more information.
3 Caregivers need help, too. The Caregiver Support Group at Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190 in Sierra Vista provides a peer-led group for unpaid family caregivers from 4 to 5 p.m. You’ll get information, self-care, and empowerment. You’ll also learn how to care for yourself while caring for others. Call for more information: 520-263-3293.
4 There are few things better on a cold evening than chili. The Community Montessori of Bisbee is holding a Winter Chili Cook Off at their location, 1900 S. Naco Hwy. Show up from 5 to 7 for chili, pie, cocoa, crafts, music, and more. Call 520-432-8075 for more information.
5 If you need a little mental health support, drop into NAMI SEAZ Family Support Group at the Warrior Healing Center from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. Membership is not required to attend support groups. Call for more information: 520-221-4093.
6 They say you’ve been waiting for the past 11 months to hear this show. It’s “A Very Grasslands Christmas” with The Grasslands Band, 5 to 7 p.m. at The Cafe, 3280 Hwy. 82 in Sonoita. Rana will warble traditional classics, and Jim and Clay will serve up what they call “burnt chestnuts.” Call for reservations and more info: 520-455-5044. There’s no cover.
MORE THURSDAY EVENTS
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited., Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Al-Anon, noon, Saint Andrews Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista. Mutual support group for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon — 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers “Resiliency Through Art,” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon — 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Burger Night, 4:30 — 7 p.m. VFW Post 9972, Sierra Vista. Cheeseburger or 2 hot dogs. Proceeds keep up post equipment. Info: 520-458-9972. $4.
Ubuntu Hour, 6 — 7 p.m., Schlotzsky’s Cafe, 3900 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. We provide education to the public about Ubuntu, a free Linux Operating System for use on your computer as an alternative to Windows. Info: 706-476-9506. Free.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 — 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
FRIDAY EVENTS
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 — 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Celebrate the Arts, 10 a.m. Endeavor Gallery & Gift Shop, 298 East 4th St., Benson. See the new installation in the gallery and gift shop, art by local artists at very reasonable prices. Info: 520-586-4630. Free admission.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks’ charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 — 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.