1 The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and other faith based groups present a gift to the community: “Night of the Nativity” at 6:30 p.m. at the Klein Center for the Performing Arts, 5225 E. Buena School Blvd. in Sierra Vista. You’ll see a family musical reenactment of the Savior’s birth, choirs, Mary, Joseph, Angel Gabriel, Wisemen, Shepherds. Get more information from bonnieholyoak68@gmail.com.
2 Take part in some relaxing, stretchy yoga classes. Thrive, a wellness center, has three this morning. Chair Yoga at 8:15 and 9:15 a.m. and Beginner Yoga at 10:15 a.m. Chair yoga is great if you’re not as mobile. Movements can be done in a chair or holding onto one. Classes are $5. They also offer Beginner/Intermediate Yoga in CVMC’s Rehab Office from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Those classes are $10. Thrive is located at 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. Call 520-263-3293 for more information.
3 Pick up some holiday veggies, gifts, or fresh meats at the Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse.
4 Anna Keefe, registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator, will guide you into living a long, healthy, fulfilling life with diabetes in her free Diabetes Education class from 2 to 3 p.m. at Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190 in Sierra Vista. Get details at 520-263-3293.
5 Learn to play the Native American Style Flute for free and feel the peace of this ancient instrument. No need to know music. The Warrior Healing Center offers the class at 5 p.m. at 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. After 8 classes and demonstration of minimal skills, students will be eligible for a free flute. Flutes provided, class size limited. Call 520-221-4093 for more information.
6 Dan & Ocean play live at The Bisbee Grand Hotel, 61 Main St. in Old Bisbee. They are an Americana & Soul duo traveling the U.S. They bring a rare mix of tradition, talent, work ethic, and resilience that finds them standing out wherever they go. Call 520-432-5900 for more information.
MORE THURSDAY EVENTS
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited., Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Al-Anon, noon, Saint Andrews Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista. Mutual support group for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon — 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers “Resiliency Through Art,” Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, noon — 4:45 p.m. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Caregiver Support Group, 4 — 5 p.m. Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Peer-led group for unpaid family caregivers seeking caregiving information, self-care, empowerment. How to care for yourself while caring for others. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Burger Night, 4:30 — 7 p.m. VFW Post 9972, Sierra Vista. Cheeseburger or 2 hot dogs. Proceeds keep up post equipment. Info: 520-458-9972. $4.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 — 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
FRIDAY EVENTS
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 — 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Celebrate the Arts, 10 a.m. Endeavor Gallery & Gift Shop, 298 East 4th St., Benson. See the new installation in the gallery and gift shop, art by local artists at very reasonable prices. Info: 520-586-4630. Free admission.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks’ charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
“Krampus,” 1 — 3 p.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Max’s family clashes. He turns his back on Christmas, unleashes the wrath of Krampus. Rated PG-13 (horror, violence/terror, language, some drug material). 98 minutes. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Solstead Creative Class, 2 — 4 p.m., Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Kids can make a warm winter hat to give away at the The class will end with a fashion show. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Jingle ‘N Jammies, 6:30 p.m. Prestige Assisted Living, 4400 Avenida Cochise, Sierra Vista. All ages are welcome. Wear your favorite holiday PJs for an ornament exchange and cookie decorative celebration. RSVP to 520-452-1402. Free.
Cocoa in the Gardens with Santa, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Discovery Gardens, UAS, 1140 Colombo Ave., Sierra Vista. Cocoa, Earthpicks music, decorated gardens, “reindeer food,” more! Visit Patterson Observatory after 6:30 p.m. Info: 520-458-8278. Free.
Steak Fry, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. Steak, onions, mushrooms, potato, corn, beans, roll, salad. Entertainment 8 p.m. — midnight. For members, guests, active duty service members. Info: 520-458-9972. $11.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Sky Island Chamber Society Celebrates Christmas Nativity, 7 p.m. Sierra Vista United Methodist, 3225 Saint Andrews Drive, Sierra Vista. A reception follows. Info visit skyislandmusic.org/ or facebook.com/SkyIslandChamber, 520-378-6711. Free.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 — 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Sip & Create, 7 — 10 p.m. Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. Cost includes 16x20 canvas, paint, aprons, two beverages (wine, beer, soda or water), snacks, instructions to create original art. Call to reserve your spot: 520-533-2015. $35.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.