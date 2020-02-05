1 Cochise College Sierra Vista is honoring Black History Month with a free showing of the film “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” at 6 p.m. in the Cochise College Library’s Horace Steele Room. This documentary is an “artful and intimate meditation on the life and works of the legendary storyteller and Noble-prize winner.” Light refreshments will be served. Call 520-515-5316 for more information.
2 Stretch yourself and calm yourself with yoga classes. Thrive, a wellness center, has three this morning. Chair Yoga meets both at 8:15 and 9:15 a.m., and Beginner Yoga meets at 10:15 a.m. Chair yoga is great if you’re not as mobile. Movements can be done in a chair or holding onto one. Classes are $5. They also offer Beginner/Intermediate Yoga in CVMC’s Rehab Office from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Those classes are $10. Thrive is located at 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. Call 520-263-3293 for more information.
3 The Sierra Vista Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd. They have 50 plus vendors bringing local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Contact manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com for more information. Free to browse.
4 Get free tips for supporting children’s math and science development at the STEAM Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. at the San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. It’s multi-age and interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories, experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Call for details: 520-432-4232.
5 The Grasslands Band Rides Again at The Cafe in Sonoita for a show from 5 to 7 p.m. 3280 W. Hwy. 82 in Sonoita. You’ll hear a wide variety of country based tunes including Hank, Merle, John Prine, some bluegrass, and some Western Swing. There’s no cover. For reservations call 520-455-5044.
6 Gerald Ahnert speaks on the history and organization of the Butterfield Overland Mail, the transcontinental mail service between 1858 and 1861. The Cochise County Corral of the Westerners meets at 7 p.m. at Schieffelin, Hall 402 E Fremont St. in Tombstone. Get details at 520-378-1833. All are welcome, and the meeting is free.
MORE THURSDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Al-Anon, noon, Saint Andrews Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista. Mutual support group for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
Live Well with Congestive Heart Failure, 2 — 3 p.m., Thrive, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Physicians, dietitians discuss “Living Well.” Medications, diet, exercise, what to do if symptoms worsen. Patients, family, caregivers. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon — 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers “Resiliency Through Art,” Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, noon — 4:45 p.m. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Caregiver Support Group, 4 — 5 p.m. Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Peer-led group for unpaid family caregivers seeking caregiving information, self-care, empowerment. How to care for yourself while caring for others. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Burger Night, 4:30 — 7 p.m. VFW Post 9972, Sierra Vista. Cheeseburger or 2 hot dogs. Proceeds keep up post equipment. Info: 520-458-9972. $4.
Cardiac Testing. 5:30 p.m. Thrive, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. A number of tests help doctors better identify and understand heart problems. Learn more about what’s available. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 — 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
FRIDAY EVENTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 — 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks’ charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Hospitality Bootcamp, 11:30 a.m. SV Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Hospitality business leaders, frontline hospitality employees (hotel front desk agents, restaurant managers/servers, retail staff) learn the economics of tourism. Info: 520-458-6940. Free.
“Writing Your Life Story,” 1:30 — 3:30 p.m. Life Care Center, 2305 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. The popular class has moved. Meets every Friday. Get your bio down for your family & friends. Info: frenagd@gmail.com. Free.
Alternatives To Traditional Western Medicine. 3:30 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Yotaki, a licensed naturopathic physician, speaks on alternatives to traditional western medicine and medications, benefits, and contraindications. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Catfish, Cod, Roast Beef, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. Live Entertainment — Karaoke with Dave, 8 p.m. — midnight. Members, guests, Active Duty Service Members, Info: 520-458-9972. $9.
Sierra Vista Taiko Community Group, 5:30 p.m. Studio 697, 697 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Classes begin today. Adults 16+. Preparing a performance arm. Odaiko Sonora repertoire, history, etiquette, traditions and philosophy. Info: 520-222-8869. $40 and up.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Modern Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. For pairs or singles. Country, old rock, modern pop. Info: 559-289-9300. $6. This class and Tuesday’s are free.
West End Comedy, 7 p.m. Events 161, 161A E. Wilcox, Sierra Vista. Featuring Josh Velazquez, Ted Falagan, Rich Gary, Darryl Graves, Jeremy Segal & improv comedy from The Fault Line Players. 21+ only! Reserve tickets at 520-452-3017. $15.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.