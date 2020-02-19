2 Stretch yourself and calm yourself with yoga classes. Thrive, a wellness center, has three this morning. Chair Yoga meets both at 8:15 and 9:15 a.m., and Beginner Yoga meets at 10:15 a.m. Chair yoga is great if you’re not as mobile. Movements can be done in a chair or holding onto one. Classes are $5. They also offer Beginner/Intermediate Yoga in CVMC’s Rehab Office from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Those classes are $10. Thrive is located at 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. Call 520-263-3293 for more information.
3 Find out more about Bisbee history, 10 to 11 a.m., at the Huachuca City Town Hall, 500 N. Gonzales Blvd. Annie Larkin from the Amerind Museum will speak about her area of expertise. Mining and Bisbee history. Call 520-456-1063 for details. The program is free.
4 Thrive presents “Taking Diabetes to Heart,” 5:30 — 6:30 p.m. at 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190 in Sierra Vista. Changing up your daily routine and introducing new ideas can make activity and diet more interesting. Melinda Haun, RN, CDE discusses new and simple ways to set and achieve goals as well as discovering some interesting food choices that can help minimize or prevent complications and improve your quality of life. Info: 520-263-3293. The program is free.
5 Bisbee Fiber Arts Guild hosts a free talk, book presentation, and textile sale by Christine Eber. Her 40 year collaboration with Maya fiber arts cooperatives and weavers in Chiapas, Mexico has resulted in a Las Cruces based all volunteer organization supporting human rights and dignity. Christine discusses her acclaimed novel, When A Woman Rises; describes Maya textiles and their meanings; and brings wonderful textiles for sale. The program takes place at 6 p.m. at the Bisbee Fiber Arts Guild in the Community Y, 16 Howell Ave. Contact presidentbfag@gmail.com for more information.
6 Audition for “Killer in the Shadows,” 6 p.m. at the Village Meadows Baptist Church, 1407 El Camino Real, Building 1 in Sierra Vista. Theater on the Move is seeking actors ages 16+ and three female singers to sing 40s tunes. No experience is needed. Get details at: 520-222-8711; totmarizona@gmail.com; facebook.com/theateronthemove. Free.
MORE THURSDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse.
STEAM Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Al-Anon, noon, Saint Andrews Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista. Mutual support group for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon — 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers “Resiliency Through Art,” Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, noon — 4:45 p.m. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Diabetes Education, 2 — 3 p.m., Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Anna Keefe, registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator, will guide you into living a long, healthy, fulfilling life with diabetes. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Caregiver Support Group, 4 — 5 p.m. Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Peer-led group for unpaid family caregivers seeking caregiving information, self-care, empowerment. How to care for yourself while caring for others. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Burger Night, 4:30 — 7 p.m. VFW Post 9972, Sierra Vista. Cheeseburger or 2 hot dogs. Proceeds keep up post equipment. Info: 520-458-9972. $4.
Johnny Mann, 5 — 7 p.m. The Cafe, 3280 W Hwy. 82, Sonoita. One of the greatest country singers in Arizona joins Jim Koweek. Johnny was the bandleader/lead singer at Tucson’s Maverick, “ King of Clubs.” Info: 520-455-5044. No cover.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 — 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
FRIDAY EVENTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 — 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
EOP Tour, 10 a.m. Environmental Operations Park, 7201 Hwy. 90, east of Sierra Vista. Register now for a look at where your water goes and see some great wildlife. Contact ndmiller@email.arizona.edu to sign up. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks’ charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
“Writing Your Life Story,” 1:30 — 3:30 p.m. Life Care Center, 2305 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. The popular class has moved. Meets every Friday. Get your bio down for your family & friends. Info: frenagd@gmail.com. Free.
Cochise Actors Troupe, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Room 708 Music/Business Bldg., Cochise College Sierra Vista. Students and community welcome. Info: sagel@cochise.edu.
Steak Fry, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. Steak, onions, mushrooms, potato, corn, beans, roll, salad. Entertainment 8 p.m. — midnight. For members, guests, active duty service members. Info: 520-458-9972. $11.
Opening Reception, Finding Flight, 6 — 8 p.m. Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave., Bisbee. Sculpture, objects, installations. All women artists. Gallery open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Info: 520-432-4866. Free to browse.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Modern Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. For pairs or singles. Country, old rock, modern pop. Info: 559-289-9300. $6.
Cochise Writing Celebration Open Mic, 7 p.m. Broxton’s Coffee, 920 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Read and enjoy poetry, prose, music and more. Info: 520-417-4086. No cover.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.