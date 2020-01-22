1 Ever want to figure out what your cat is thinking? The Huachuca City Library is hosting a free Animal Communication Seminar from 10 a.m. to noon. Dwight and Rhonda Hull have the knack of getting into a creature’s mind. The program is at the Town Hall, 500 N. Gonzales. Bring a photo of your pet. You might be able to get a free reading. Call the library at 520-456-1063 for more information.
2 Zip over to Volunteers.USO.org to create a volunteer profile and begin watching the training videos. In person orientation starts at 9:30 and will introduce prospective volunteers to the USO and the many roles of a USO Arizona volunteer. Meet at the USO Center on Fort Huachuca, Building 52220, Arizona Street. Contact Jolene Lopez with any questions at jlopez@uso.org
3 Stretch yourself and calm yourself with yoga classes. Thrive, a wellness center, has three this morning. Chair Yoga meets both at 8:15 and 9:15 a.m., and Beginner Yoga meets at 10:15 a.m. Chair yoga is great if you’re not as mobile. Movements can be done in a chair or holding onto one. Classes are $5. They also offer Beginner/Intermediate Yoga in CVMC’s Rehab Office from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Those classes are $10. Thrive is located at 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. Call 520-263-3293 for more information.
4 Get free tips for supporting children’s math and science development at the STEAM Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. at the San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. It’s multi-age and interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories, experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Call for details: 520-432-4232.
5 Better Breathers Club meets from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy 90, #180 in Sierra Vista. Learn better ways to cope with lung disease while getting the support of others in similar situations. Call 520-263-3293 for details.
6 Bisbee Community Chorus rehearsals are Thursdays from 6 — 8:30 p.m. at the Covenant Presbyterian Church Annex, 24 Howell Ave. You don’t have to be an experienced singer or read music. You do have to enjoy singing and want to work to become a better singer. Questions, contact bisbeechorus@gmail.com or come to the rehearsal.
MORE THURSDAY EVENTS
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse.
Al-Anon, noon, Saint Andrews Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista. Mutual support group for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon — 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers “Resiliency Through Art,” Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, noon — 4:45 p.m. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Caregiver Support Group, 4 — 5 p.m. Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Peer-led group for unpaid family caregivers seeking caregiving information, self-care, empowerment. How to care for yourself while caring for others. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Burger Night, 4:30 — 7 p.m. VFW Post 9972, Sierra Vista. Cheeseburger or 2 hot dogs. Proceeds keep up post equipment. Info: 520-458-9972. $4.
Clay Koweek, 5 — 7 p.m. The Cafe, 3280 W. Hwy. 82, Sonoita. Clay, with his deft guitar fingers, will be filling in for Jim. For reservations call 520-455-5044. No cover.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 — 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
FRIDAY EVENTS
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 — 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks’ charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
“El Burrito Cowboy Saves Douglas,” noon, Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Filmed in Douglas and great fun for the family. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Sierra Vista Fair Housing Class, 12:30 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Open to landlords, owners, property staff, tenants, persons in real estate, social service, housing advocates. Register at eventbrite. Free.
“Writing Your Life Story,” 1:30 — 3:30 p.m. Life Care Center, 2305 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. The popular class has moved. Meets every Friday. Get your bio down for your family & friends. Info: frenagd@gmail.com. Free.
Complementary Colors, 2 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Ages 5 and up learn a basic principle of color theory and apply it. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Chicken Fried Steak, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. With mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, roll. Live entertainment, 8 — 11 p.m. For members, guests, active duty service members. Info: 520-428-4328. $9.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 — 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Gral Brothers & Golden Boots, 7:30 p.m. The Courtyard, 18 Brewery Ave., Bisbee. GRAL Brothers are a uniquely High-Desert-noir sound. Golden Boots is an absurd, lo-fi take on folk and pop rock. Info: 917-664-8352. $7.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.