1 The Sierra Vista Farmers Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd. They have 50 plus vendors bringing local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Contact manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com for more information. Free to browse.
2 Stretch yourself and calm yourself with yoga classes. Thrive, a wellness center, has three this morning. Chair Yoga meets both at 8:15 and 9:15 a.m., and Beginner Yoga meets at 10:15 a.m. Chair yoga is great if you’re not as mobile. Movements can be done in a chair or holding onto one. Classes are $5. They also offer Beginner/Intermediate Yoga in CVMC’s Rehab Office from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Those classes are $10. Thrive is located at 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. Call 520-263-3293 for more information.
3 Get free tips for supporting children’s math and science development at the STEAM Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. at the San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. It’s multi-age and interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories, experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Call for details: 520-432-4232.
4 Chronic Pain & Medication Treatment at Thrive has been postponed. Apologies. Info: 520-263-3293.
5 The Amazing Hank Topless plays from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Cafe, 3280 W. Hwy. 82 in Sonoita. Hank, purveyor of all things Honky Tonk and dark country, joins Jim for what should be an interesting night of tunes. For reservations call 520-455-5044. No cover.
6 Frankie Lee & David Huckfelt, 7 p.m. The Courtyard, 18 Brewery Ave., Bisbee. The duo of midwestern songwriters shares a night of songs and stories. Info: 917-664-8352. No cover.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Christian Science Study Group, 11 a.m. Huachuca City Library, 506 Gonzales Blvd., Huachuca City. Get answers to questions about Christian Science. For further information, call 623-271-1228. Free.
Al-Anon, noon, Saint Andrews Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista. Mutual support group for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon — 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers “Resiliency Through Art,” Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, noon — 4:45 p.m. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Caregiver Support Group, 4 — 5 p.m. Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. Peer-led group for unpaid family caregivers seeking caregiving information, self-care, empowerment. How to care for yourself while caring for others. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Burger Night, 4:30 — 7 p.m. VFW Post 9972, Sierra Vista. Cheeseburger or 2 hot dogs. Proceeds keep up post equipment. Info: 520-458-9972. $4.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 — 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 — 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks’ charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
“Writing Your Life Story,” 1:30 — 3:30 p.m. Life Care Center, 2305 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. The popular class has moved. Meets every Friday. Get your bio down for your family & friends. Info: frenagd@gmail.com. Free.
“Abominable,” 3 p.m., Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Teenage Yi encounters a young Yeti on the roof of her building. She and her friends embark on a quest to find the creature’s family. Info: 520-432-4232.
Right Arm Night, 4 p.m. Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. Free finger foods, pay-as-you-go bar, prizes in drawings, contests. Theme is Super Bowl and Live Trivia Night. Info: 520-538-0836. Free. All welcome.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 — 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.