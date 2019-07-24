6 Things to Do on THURSDAY July 25
1 It’s worth the drive to Benson to hear Zachary Billings Discuss his Mixed Media work, today at noon at the Endeavor Gallery, 298 E. 4th St.. Zach works in a number of media, including photography, inks, acrylics,and even nail polish! He frequently combines many of these to create pieces of oftentimes highly abstract and always very original art. Get more info at 520-586-4630. The photo is a scanned image of “Helmsman Shipmaster” contributed by Zachary Billings to arizonasonoranewsservice.com.
2 More than 170 species of birds and 400 species of plants make their home in Ramsey Canyon Preserve and the surrounding national forest. See redstarts and hummingbirds, and dozens of species of butterflies on a docent led Nature Walk, 9 to 11 a.m. at The Nature Conservancy's Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road in Hereford. Entrance fees are $8 per person; Conservancy members and Cochise & Santa Cruz County residents, $5 per person; and children under 13 are free. The tour takes about 2 hours. Get more information at 520-378-2785.
3 Visit the Sierra Vista Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd. They’ll have more than 50 vendors with local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, plants, soaps, and nuts. Get more info from manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. It’s free to browse, but you’ll be so tempted to buy.
4 Bring your wiggly young ones, ages 3 to 8, to the free Kids Yoga & Mindfulness Class, running from 12:30 to 1:15 p.m. at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St. in Bisbee. They will stretch, move and grow physically, socially and emotionally, connect within as well as with others. Mats are provided. Get details at 520-432-4232.
5 Greg Morton makes his Cafe debut, 5 to 7 p.m. He’s a former Tennessee Flat Pick Guitar Champion, and Arizona State Guitar Champion. The music happens at The Cafe, 3280 W Hwy. 82 in Sonoita. Call for reservations: 520-455-5044. There’s no cover.
6 Finish off the day with quiet. Brooke Maydewell from Maydewell Yoga will lead a sunset meditation class on the library’s outdoor stage. Bring a mat, water, and relax to the sound of singing bowls. Perfect for trying meditation for the first time, or for yogis who need an end of the week break. Adults and teens ages 14 and up. No registration is required. Get details at 520-458-4225.
MORE THURSDAY EVENTS
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 - 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Chair Yoga, 9:15 - 10 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Practiced while sitting in a chair or standing with chair support. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Beginner Yoga, 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
STEAM Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited. Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon - 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers "Resiliency Through Art," Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon - 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Hummingbird Banding, 4 - 6 p.m., San Pedro House, 9800 E. Hwy 90, Sierra Vista. Enjoy looking at these tiny travelers as staff from the Southeastern Arizona Bird Observatory capture, band, measure and release them. Info: 520-432-1388. Free, donations appreciated.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 - 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
FRIDAY EVENTS
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Maker Space, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Socrates Cafe, 10:30 a.m. - noon, Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Exchange useful ideas embracing the Socratic method. To build a more inclusive world, gain a better understanding of human nature. Info: 520-459-3888. Free.
Science Friday, 1 - 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A weekly event where you get to perform experiments and learn about science. The lab itself is open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
Muppet Treasure Island, 1 p.m., Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Jim Hawkins gets a treasure map from a mysterious sailor, sets sail with his friends Gonzo and Rizzo. Rated G, 99 minutes. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Right Arm Night, 4 p.m. Desert Lanes Bowling Center, Fort Huachuca. Finger foods, pay-as-you-go bar. Lots of contests: '50s - '90s costume contest, karaoke contest. Prizes and giveaways. Open to all, soldiers, civilians, retirees, family members. Info: 520-533-5642. Free.
Chicken Fried Steak, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. With mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, roll. Live entertainment, 8 - 11 p.m. For members, guests, active duty service members. Info: 520-428-4328. $9.
Resume Building, 5:30 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma, Sierra Vista. Help to build your résumé, save it, upload it online. Registration required. Call 520-458-4225, stop by, email Susan.Abend@SierraVistaAZ.gov to sign up.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Bisbee Dances Community Dance, 7 p.m. St. John's Episcopal Church Parish Hall, 19 Sowles Ave., Bisbee. All invited to an evening of dancing to an eclectic mix of dance music. Wine, light refreshments available. Info: 520-432-0725. $10.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 - 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.