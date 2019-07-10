6 Things to Do on THURSDAY! June 20
1 Learn how to stay cool and avoid heat stroke 5:30 p.m. at Thrive, a wellness center, 5750 E Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. Heat stroke is one of the most common diseases that occur in people during the summers. Join CVMC’s Pre-hospital Coordinator, Gina Florez, RN, and learn what heat stroke actually is, what causes it and how you can prevent it. Call 520-263-3293 for more information.
2 The Kiwanis Club, Sierra Vista, meets at 7 a.m. at My Place Restaurant, 1081 E. Fry Blvd. “Serving ... Children of the World.” They sponsor Student Leadership Partners to teach students about community service, leadership. The breakfast is self pay. Call for details at 520-508-3414.
3 Free Breakfast & Lunch, 7:30 — 8:30 a.m. & noon — 1 p.m. Bella Vista Elementary School, 801 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Meals served to children and teens 18 years and younger. Food must be consumed on site. Info: 520-515-2926.
4 More than 170 species of birds and 400 species of plants make their home in Ramsey Canyon Preserve and the surrounding national forest. See redstarts and hummingbirds, and dozens of species of butterflies on a docent led Nature Walk, 9 to 11 a.m. at The Nature Conservancy’s Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road in Hereford. Entrance fees are $8 per person; Conservancy members and Cochise & Santa Cruz County residents, $5 per person; and children under 13 are free. The tour takes about 2 hours. Get more information at 520-378-2785.
5 Members of the Salt Creek Band (formerly known as the No Chicken Wire Band) join Jim for a freewheeling bluegrass jam at Bluegrass Night, 5 to 7 p.m.
6 Meet users of Ubuntu and other Linux Operating Systemsand get an introduction to a free option to Windows for your personal computer at Ubuntu Hour, 6 p.m. at Schlotzsky’s, 3900 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. Get more information at majb@azloco.com.
MORE THURSDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 — 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Chair Yoga, 9:15 — 10 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Practiced while sitting in a chair or standing with chair support. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse.
Beginner Yoga, 10:15 — 11:15 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
STEAM Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon — 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers “Resiliency Through Art,” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon — 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Kids Yoga & Mindfulness Class, 12:30 — 1:15 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Ages 3 — 8. Stretch, move and grow physically, socially and emotionally, connect within as well as with others. Mats provided. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 — 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
FRIDAY EVENTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 — 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
A Universe of Stories for Grades 3 — 6, 9:30 a.m. Huachuca City Library, 506 Gonzales Blvd., Huachuca City. Reading for prizes. Info: 520-456-1063.
Maker Space, 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Science Friday, 1 — 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A weekly event where you get to perform experiments and learn about science. The lab itself is open from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
Summer Reading Series, 2:30 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E Tacoma S. “A Universe of Stories,” space-themed books, games, activities, crafts. For grades K–5 only. Space is limited. Call 520-458-4225 or stop to register. Info: 520-458-4225. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Laser Tag, 6:30 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma, Sierra Vista. Grades 5 — 7. Crafts or games while waiting for your round. Space limited; registration required. Call 520-458-4225 or stop by to register.
Voices for Children in Cages, 7 p.m. Meet at Grassy Park, Bisbee. Bring voices, music, poetry, lights. to show support for children detained. Walk to St. John’s. Plan to help asylum seekers. Info: 520-559-4875. Free.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 — 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.