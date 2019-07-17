6 Things to Do on THURSDAY July 18
1 Wildman Phil, Wildlife Comedian, hits the Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., at 1 p.m. People of all ages will enjoy the crazy antics, witty stories and live animals. Phil will bring some of his reptile friends, including Stumpy the Tortoise. Sponsored by the Friends of the Sierra Vista Public Library. Get details on this free show at 520-458-4225.
2 Free Breakfast & Lunch, 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. & noon - 1 p.m. Bella Vista Elementary School, 801 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Meals served to children and teens 18 years and younger. Food must be consumed on site. Info: 520-515-2926.
3 More than 170 species of birds and 400 species of plants make their home in Ramsey Canyon Preserve and the surrounding national forest. See redstarts and hummingbirds, and dozens of species of butterflies on a docent led Nature Walk, 9 to 11 a.m. at The Nature Conservancy's Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road in Hereford. Entrance fees are $8 per person; Conservancy members and Cochise & Santa Cruz County residents, $5 per person; and children under 13 are free. The tour takes about two hours. Get more information at 520-378-2785.
4 Visit the Sierra Vista Farmers Market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd. They’ll have more than 50 vendors with local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, plants, soaps, and nuts. Get more info from manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. It’s free to browse, but you’ll be so tempted to buy.
5 Greg Morton makes his Cafe debut, 5 to 7 p.m. He’s a former Tennessee Flat Pick Guitar Champion, and Arizona State Guitar Champion. The music happens at The Cafe, 3280 W Hwy. 82 in Sonoita. Call for reservations: 520-455-5044. There’s no cover.
6 If you’re struggling with eating, too much or too little, get support at Overeaters Anonymous, meeting from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real in Sierra Vista. It’s a free 12-step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, overeating or undereating. Get details at 520-417-1645.
MORE THURSDAY EVENTS
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 - 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Chair Yoga, 9:15 - 10 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Practiced while sitting in a chair or standing with chair support. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Beginner Yoga, 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
STEAM Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited. Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon - 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers "Resiliency Through Art," Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon - 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Kids Yoga & Mindfulness Class, 12:30 - 1:15 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Ages 3 - 8. Stretch, move and grow physically, socially and emotionally, connect within as well as with others. Mats provided. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 - 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
FRIDAY EVENTS
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
A Universe of Stories for Grades 3 - 6, 9:30 a.m. Huachuca City Library, 506 Gonzales Blvd., Huachuca City. Reading for prizes. Info: 520-456-1063.
Maker Space, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Snakes for Kids, 10:30 a.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Huachuca Area Herpetological Association brings some of their favorite reptiles for a hands-on experience (if you want to touch them). Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Science Friday, 1 - 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A weekly event where you get to perform experiments and learn about science. The lab itself is open from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
Summer Reading Series, 2:30 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E Tacoma S. “A Universe of Stories,” space-themed books, games, activities, crafts. For grades K–5 only. Space is limited. Call 520-458-4225 or stop to register. Info: 520-458-4225. Free.
Steak Fry, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. Steak, onions, mushrooms, baked potato, corn, beans, roll, salad. Entertainment 8 p.m. - midnight. For members, guests, active duty service members. Info: 520-458-9972. $11.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 - 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Sip & Create, 7 - 10 p.m. Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. Cost includes 16x20 canvas, paint, aprons, two beverages (wine, beer, soda or water), snacks, instructions to create original art. Call to reserve your spot: 520-533-2015. $35.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.