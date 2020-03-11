6 Things to Do on THURSDAY! March 12
1 Are you caring for someone and feeling overwhelmed. The free Caregiver Support Group meets from 4 to 5 p.m. at Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #190, Sierra Vista. It’s a peer-led group for unpaid family caregivers seeking caregiving information, tips on self-care and empowerment. Learn how to care for yourself while caring for others. Call for details: 520-263-3293.
2 Stretch yourself and calm yourself with yoga classes. Thrive, a wellness center, has three this morning. Chair Yoga meets both at 8:15 and 9:15 a.m., and Beginner Yoga meets at 10:15 a.m. Chair yoga is great if you’re not as mobile. Movements can be done in a chair or holding onto one. Classes are $5. They also offer Beginner/Intermediate Yoga in CVMC’s Rehab Office from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Those classes are $10. Thrive is located at 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. Call 520-263-3293 for more information.
3 Get free tips for supporting children’s math and science development at the STEAM Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. at the San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. It’s multi-age and interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories and experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Call for details: 520-432-4232.
4 Have lunch with Jessica Cox, Sierra Vista native and the first armless pilot at 11 a.m. at the Thunder Mountain Activity Center on Fort Huachuca. She’s also a black belt in Tae Kwon Do, and a very motivational speaker. Everyone is welcome to lunch, which costs $10.95. Reservations are recommended but not required. Call 520-538-4888 for more information.
5 Get support from people who have been there. The Peer Support Group meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Warrior Healing Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. The free group provides mental health support from local peers and trained facilitators. Occasionally there will be a special presentation, project or guest speaker. Get more information at 520-508-3386.
6 Find out more about free computer operating systems at Ubuntu Hour, 6 — 7 p.m. at Schlotzsky’s Cafe, 3900 E. Fry Blvd. in Sierra Vista. The group provides education to the public about Ubuntu, a free Linux Operating System for use on your computer as an alternative to Windows. Call 706-476-9506 for details.
MORE THURSDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse.
STEAM Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Al-Anon, noon, Saint Andrews Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista. Mutual support group for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon — 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers “Resiliency Through Art,” Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, noon — 4:45 p.m. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Burger Night, 4:30 — 7 p.m. VFW Post 9972, Sierra Vista. Cheeseburger or 2 hot dogs. Proceeds keep up post equipment. Info: 520-458-9972. $4.
Kevin Pakulis, 5 — 7 p.m. The Cafe, 3280 W Hwy. 82, Sonoita. Singer songwriter joins house musician Jim Koweek. Info: 520-455-5044. No cover.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 — 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
FRIDAY EVENTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 — 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Bisbee’s San Jose Wastewater Treatment Plant Tour, 10 a.m. Waste Water Plant, 940 West Purdy Lane, Bisbee. Learn how water is cleaned after using it at home. No reservations necessary. Please wear boots or closed-toe shoes. Info: 520-458-8278. Free.
Scam Jam!, 10:30 a.m. Huachuca City Senior Center, 504 Gonzales Blvd., Huachuca City. Learn how to protect yourself from Scams and Fraud. Hosted by SEAGO/Area Agency on Aging. Info: 520-432-2528. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks’ charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Manager’s Scramble, 12:30 p.m. Mountain View Golf Course, Fort Huachuca. 18 holes. Individuals or 4 person teams. Prizes. Info: 520-533-7088. $20 for MVGC members or $30 for non-members.
“The Telegraph” with Roxandra Pennington, 1 — 2:30 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. History of copper and the telegraph. Learn morse code, basic circuits, magnet making, make a take-home morse-code necklace. Grades 4-12. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
“Writing Your Life Story,” 1:30 — 3:30 p.m. Life Care Center, 2305 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. The popular class has moved. Meets every Friday. Get your bio down for your family & friends. Info: frenagd@gmail.com. Free.
Lisa Margonelli program at the Copper Queen Library has been cancelled.
Bonnie Starr, 2:30 p.m. Life Care Center, 2305 E Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. Toe tappin’ country, rockabilly, pop. Info: 520-227-3507. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Modern Square Dance Lessons, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. For pairs or singles. Country, old rock, modern pop. Info: 559-289-9300. $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.