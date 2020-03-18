6 Things to Do on THURSDAY! March 19
1 Are you caring for someone and feeling overwhelmed? You’ll have to take deep breaths on your own. The Caregiver Support Group at Thrive has been cancelled. Call for details: 520-263-3293. For online help, check out caregiver.org/support-groups. Photo by Kathleen Port on Pixabay.
2 Following School District Guidelines the Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild has cancelled all meetings and classes until March 27. The clubhouse will be open Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 8:30 — 11:30 a.m. for pick-up and drop-off of projects. They will be madly sanitizing. Stay home if you are at risk. It’s time to work on projects at home and really get things accomplished. Post finished work on Facebook.
3 All programs of the Copper Queen Library and Annex are cancelled. For online STEM activities, search for “239 Cool Sites” at mastersindatascience.org.
4 Sierra Vista Farmers Market in Veterans’ Memorial Park has been cancelled. On Saturday Produce on Wheels will be at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 3225 Saint Andrews Drive, AND at the Tombstone Cowboy Church, 902 E. Fremont starting at 8 a.m. There are no income or residential qualifications. Contribute $12 to shop for up to 70 lbs. of fresh produce, to share with neighbors, friends, family or someone who’s in need. The line will be long, considering social distancing, but it’s totally worth it.
5 Get support from people who have been there. The Peer Support Group meets from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Warrior Healing Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. The free group provides mental health support from local peers and trained facilitators. Occasionally there will be a special presentation, project or guest speaker. Get more information at 520-508-3386.
6 Peter McLaughlin at The Cafe in Sonoita has been cancelled. Info: 520-455-5044. No cover.
MORE THURSDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Al-Anon, noon, Saint Andrews Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista. Mutual support group for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon — 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers “Resiliency Through Art,” Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, noon — 4:45 p.m. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Burger Night, 4:30 — 7 p.m. VFW Post 9972, Sierra Vista. Cheeseburger or 2 hot dogs. Proceeds keep up post equipment. Info: 520-458-9972. $4.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
FRIDAY EVENTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Blood Pressure and Glucose Checks at Thrive have also been cancelled. Info: 520-263-3293.
We’re not sure about “Writing Your Life Story,” 1:30 — 3:30 p.m. Life Care Center, 2305 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. The popular class has moved. Meets every Friday. Get your bio down for your family & friends. Info: frenagd@gmail.com. Free.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. The Board has voted to stop all activities for the foreseeable future. Check with them on Facebook.
Gorilla Comedy, Benson Comedy Show, 8:30 pm. Mescal Bar & Grill, 70 N. Cherokee Trail, Benson. Fault Line Players will not be stopped by craziness. Info: Fault Line Players on FB. $5, no drink minimum.