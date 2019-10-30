6 Things to Do on THURSDAY! October 31
1 The City of Bisbee, Bisbee Boys and Girls Club, and Pioneer Title Agency — Arizona have put their haunts together to present Halloween Bash and Movies in the Park from 5 to 8 p.m. There’s a Trunk or Treat, games, and a screening of the movie “ParaNorman” at dusk. Popcorn and Water will be provided free of charge. Food vendors will also be set up.
2 There’s a Monster Party from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Cafe, 3280 Hwy. 82, Sonoita. Grasslands Band will provide spooky music to enhance the costumes, prizes, and food and drink specials. For reservations call 520-455-5044. There’s no cover.
3 Hit the Halloween Fall Festival from 5 to 8 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Sierra Vista. It’s open and free for everyone. Local businesses, organizations and churches will provide games, candy, and a fun time for all ages. The costume contest runs from 6 to 7 p.m. Call for details: 520-227-1405.
4 At the upper end of Bisbee’s Vista Park, The Cast Away Theater Society presents The Legend of Sleepy Hollow for free at both 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. It’s a spooky, atmospheric production in the scenic and overgrown wilderness at the haunted gazebo. The show has an original score to make it a fun take on the old classic. For more information, call 520-487-1922.
5 At the other end of Sierra Vista is the FoL Fest 2019, starting at 6 p.m. at Len Roberts Park. Volunteers will transform the park into a family-friendly, fun-filled, fantastic event. They are screening “Inside Out,” and providing pony rides, games, food, jumping castles, face painters, a balloon artist, and bags of candy, all for free. Call for details: 520-439-5926.
6 Halloween at The Courtyard, 7 p.m., 18 Brewery Ave. in Bisbee features live music from Quinn & the Confluence with harmonies and featuring lead vocals from all four band members and Palo Brea which “marries jazz with rhythm and blues to create an unforgettable performance.” Doors will open at 7 p.m., and costumes are encouraged. All ages are welcome. Get details at 928-699-9093. There’s a $6 cover.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 — 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited., Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Al-Anon, noon, Saint Andrews Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Drive, Sierra Vista. Mutual support group for friends and families of problem drinkers. Info: 406-586-1025. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon — 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers “Resiliency Through Art,” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon — 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Burger Night, 4:30 — 7 p.m. VFW Post 9972, Sierra Vista. Cheeseburger or 2 hot dogs. Proceeds keep up post equipment. Info: 520-458-9972. $4.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 — 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 — 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Maker Space, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Celebrate the Arts, 10 a.m. Endeavor Gallery & Gift Shop, 298 East 4th St., Benson. See the new installation in the gallery and gift shop, art by local artists at very reasonable prices. Info: 520-586-4630. Free admission.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks’ charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Bundles of Bookmarks, 1 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Make bookmarks to give away. Use pressed petals, cutouts, collage, and more to create one of a kind page keepers for loved ones. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Science Friday, 1 — 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. The lab is open 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
El Dia de los Muertos Workshop, 2 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Five art work-shops centered around the Day of the Dead. Participants will create one giant sculpted puppet out of papier mache. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Becky Reyes and Scott Muhleman, 4:30 — 7:30 p.m. The Morning Star Cafe, 10428 E. Hwy. 92, Palominas. Folk, traditional, classic rock, jazz, blues and more. Info: 520-366-5666. No cover.
Catfish, Cod, Roast Beef, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. Live Entertainment — Karaoke with Dave, 8 p.m. — midnight. Members, guests, Active Duty Service Members, Info: 520-458-9972. $9.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 — 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.