6 Things to Do on THURSDAY October 3
1 Registration for the Sky Island Tour, a cycling event with many different scenic loops around Sierra Vista, closes on Friday. The ride benefits the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Southeastern Arizona. Prices range from $22.10 for one person on a 5-mile ride to $63.70 for the 62-mile ride (prices include a processing fee). There are price breaks for families. Sign up, get some exercise, and support a good cause. Go to skyislandtour.com.
2 Take advantage of the lovely weather and pick up some tasty treats at the Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd.. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. It’s free to browse, but do bring cash to notch up your mealtimes.
3 The multi-age, interactive STEAM Club meets from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. Parents, caregivers, children read stories and experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art and math. Parents get tips for supporting math, science development. Call for details: 520-432-4232. It’s free.
4 Finding high quality childcare you can afford is hard. Thrive wants to help. The program, “Steps to Finding Quality Child Care,” starts at 11:30 a.m. at their wellness center, 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. Whether you are looking for full time childcare or are just in need of someone to watch your child for a date night it is important to know how to choose a safe sitter or childcare center. Child Care Resource & Referral (CCR&R) is a statewide program that can assist families in locating child care that meets their family’s individual needs at no cost to them. Liza Quinones, CCR&R Community Engagement Specialist will provide some answers and tips. Call 520-263-3293 for more information.
5 Proper oral care starts at birth. Childhood tooth decay is one of the most common preventable diseases. Tooth decay may cause pain where the child may not be able to speak, eat or sleep properly. Andrea Bernal, Oral Health Assistant from the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension explains how you can provide your child proper oral health care from infant to toddler and learn more about the benefits of SDF. This meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista, next to Canyon Vista Medical Center. Call 520-263-3293 for more information.
6 In honor of National Disability Employment Month, Cochise College will be screening: “Wonder” at 6 p.m. in the Library’s Horace Steele Room on the Sierra Vista Campus. It’s the inspiring story of Auggie Pullman, born with facial differences when he enters a mainstream school. Julia Roberts and Owen Wilson star with Jacob Tremblay. Rated PG, 113 minutes. Call for more information: 520-515-5316. The screening is free.
MORE THURSDAY EVENTS
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 — 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 — 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Resiliency Through Art, noon — 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers “Resiliency Through Art,” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon — 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Living Well with Congestive Heart Failure, 2 — 3 p.m., Thrive, 5750 E Hwy 90, Suite 180, Sierra Vista. Physicians, dietitians discuss “Living Well.” Medications, diet, exercise, what to do if symptoms worsen. Patients, family, caregivers. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Cupcakes & Canvas, 2:30 — 4 p.m. Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Ages 8 and up. Junior artists work with instructor to create a 12 x 12 masterpiece. Price includes cupcake and drink. Registration required. Info & registration: 520-533-2015. $18.
Burger Night, 4:30 — 7 p.m. VFW Post 9972, Sierra Vista. Cheeseburger or 2 hot dogs. Proceeds keep up post equipment., Info: 520-458-9972. $4.
The Grasslands Band Rides Again, 5 — 7 p.m. The Cafe, 3280 Hwy. 82, Sonoita. Clay and Jim Koweek with Rana Tuckser. A wide variety of country-based styles. For reservations call 520-455-5044. No cover.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 — 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Manila Galleons, 7 p.m. Schieffelin Hall, 4th & Fremont, Tombstone. Father Greg Adolf addresses the Cochise County Corral of the Westerners about galleons making the voyage from Manila to Mexico. Info: ljsevern@gmail.com. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
FRIDAY EVENTS
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 — 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Maker Space, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Family Puppet Show, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Dr. Samuel Caron and his friend Elwood discuss communication, cooperation, kindness, conflict resolution in their interactive puppet show. All ages. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks’ charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
St. Patrick Parish Fall Festival, 11 a.m. — 9 p.m. 100 Quality Hill Road, Bisbee. Annual parish fundraiser features outstanding Mexican food, games, silent auction and more. A good family-friendly event for all ages. Info: 520-432-3523. Free to browse.
All About Me! 1 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Kids 5 and up explore sense of self through a variety of mediums. A month long series gets the creative juices flowing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Science Friday, 1 — 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. The lab is open 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
El Dia de los Muertos Workshop, 2 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Five art work-shops centered around the Day of the Dead. Participants will create one giant sculpted puppet out of papier mache. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Pit Fire Pottery Festival, 5 p.m. Cochise College, Hwy 80, Douglas. Discover a myriad of ceramics, sounds, tastes, visual, performing artists. The Pit Fire lighting will be around 7:00 p.m. Info: richt@cochise.edu. Free admission.
Philly Steak Sandwich, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. Green peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone, coleslaw, chips. Live entertainment, 8 — 11 p.m. Members, guests, active duty service members. Info: 520-428-4328. $8.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 — 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.