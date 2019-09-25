6 Things to Do on THURSDAY September 26
1 Huachuca City Library’s opening presentation for Fall’s “Spotlight on Speakers” series discusses the crime of human trafficking, how traffickers operate and how their teen victims can take steps to protect themselves. You’ll hear real-life examples of human trafficking in Arizona and an explanation of what you should do if you suspect someone may be a victim of human trafficking. The free program begins at 10 a.m. in the Huachuca City Town Hall, 500 N. Gonzales Blvd. Call for more information: 520-456-1063.
2 The multi-age, interactive STEAM Club meets from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. Parents, caregivers, children read stories and experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art and math. Parents get tips for supporting math, science development. Call for details: 520-432-4232. It’s free.
3 In honor of Hispanic Heritage month, Cochise College’s Cultural Diversity Committee is hosting a free flamenco performance and workshop: Fabulous Flamenco at 901 Colombo, Sierra Vista. Internationally renowned flamenco dancer, Lena Jacome, and her award-winning guitarist husband, Chris Jacome, will be performing at 11:15 a.m. Following the performance at 12:30 p.m., Lena will hold a beginning flamenco workshop. Get more information at 520-515-5316.
4 The Honky Tonk Family Values Duo, plays from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Cafe, 3280 Hwy. 82 in Sonoita. The duo is Clay and Jim Koweek, and Clay is establishing himself as one of the best guitar pickers in SE Arizona. For reservations call 520-455-5044. No cover.
5 OT or PT That is the Question, 5:30 p.m. Get the answers at Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Learn the difference between Occupational Therapy and Physical Therapy, and find out which one might be right for you. Get details at 520-263-3293. The program is free.
6 The computer techs will tell you “Why you should Switch to a Linux Operating System” at 5:30 p.m. at the Veteran Healing Center, 1838 Paseo San Luis in Sierra Vista. They have some really good reasons to consider changing your operating system from Windows or Apple to Linux. The best reason is that Linux and the program are free. Get more information from majb@azloco.com.
MORE THURSDAY EVENTS
10% Thursday, Broxton’s Coffee, 920 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Broxton’s will be donating 10% of gross sales this day to Alzheimer’s Association, Desert Southwest Chapter. Additional donations are accepted on site. Info: 928-863-1740.
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 — 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 — 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Chair Yoga, 9:15 a.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90 #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga done sitting or supported by a chair back. Great if you have trouble getting up or down to the floor. Certified instructor. Info: 520-263-3293 $5.
Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse.
Beginner Yoga, 10:15 — 11:15 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited. Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon — 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers “Resiliency Through Art,” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon — 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Cochise County Reentry Coalition Meeting, 2:30 p.m. Legacy Foundation of Southeast Arizona, 302-02 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. Juston Knight, Justice System Manager, Community Reentry Program, speaks on health support. Info: ccreentry@gmail.com. Free.
Beginner/Intermediate Yoga, 6:30 p.m. Rehab Department, CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility, strength. Certified instructor. First class is free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 — 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
FRIDAY EVENTS
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 — 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Southeastern Arizona Fall Hiring Fair, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Cochise College Downtown Center, 2600 E. Wilcox Drive, Sierra Vista. IT/Cyber/Tech positions, labor jobs, construction, retail, Medical, Volunteer, mining, skilled labor and more. Info: 520-458-9309. Free.
Maker Space, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Annex Family Film: The Book of Life, 1 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex — San Jose, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Vibrant fantasy-adventure, tells the legend of Manolo, a conflicted hero, dreamer who begins an epic quest. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Science Friday, 1 — 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. The lab is open 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
Elks Lodge Oktoberfest, 2 — 11 p.m. Fun, food, and great times with friends Oktoberfest is a cash only eventEach ticket is $1. Info: 520-458-2065.
Right Arm Night 4 p.m. Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca. Theme: “Football Night.” Free finger foods, pay-as-you-go bar. Open to all, including soldiers, civilians, retirees and family members. Info: 520-533-5642. Free.
Chicken Fried Steak, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. With mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, roll. Live entertainment, 8 — 11 p.m. For members, guests, active duty service members. Info: 520-428-4328. $9.
“esh” Pop Up Art Show, 6 — 8 p.m. Central School Project, 43 Howell Ave., Bisbee. esh promote his 2020 calendar, with unique illustrations, holidays and moon phases! More art on the walls. Snacks and beverages. Info: 520-432-4866. Free admission.
“The History of Bisbee thru Dance,” 7 p.m. The Bisbee Royale, 94 Main St. Bisbee. Images, sounds, music, dance, portrays some of Bisbee’s history: deportation, mining, brothels, mine closures, newcomers, today. Info: 520-366-2092. Adults, $20; Children $10.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 — 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Leigh Lesho, 7 p.m. The Courtyard, 18 Brewery Ave., Bisbee. Haunting melodies of the desert, a voice that draws you in, she creates a strong folk rock sound reminiscent of legends. Info: 917-664-8353. $10.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Friday Night Dance Party, 8 p.m. Alma Dolores Dance Centre, 3811 Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. All levels, ages. No partner needed. Class, 8 — 8:30 p.m.; dancing until 10 p.m. Refreshments. Info: 520-378-3089. $10/person; $15/couple; cash.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.