1 Artists, do you need a new technique to add to your repertoire? As part of their free “Artists Share” program, Endeavor Art Gallery presents Jayne Hill and Gail Klein, sharing techniques and tips for creating artistry using wood burning tools. They say this is not what you learned in Cub Scouts. Meet at noon at 298 E. 4th St. in Benson. Call for more info: 520-586-4630.
2 Sierra Vista Area Garden Club Fall Plant Sale, 10 a.m. Sierra Vista Farmers Markets, Veterans Memorial Park, Sierra Vista. Houseplants, perennials,vegetables, cacti, succulents, plants donated by club members. Free seeds. Info: 520-378-0435.
3 One in six American adults has Chronic Kidney Disease, and leading causes include diabetes and hypertension. Canyon Vista Medical Center and DaVita Sierra Vista presents a Kidney Smart class. It’s part of a nationwide effort to empower those diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) by providing basic education on how to manage their health. Managing CKD can be difficult, but proper care can slow the progression to dialysis. The free class meets at 2 p.m. at Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista.
4 The Grasslands Band Rides Again at The Cafe in Sonoita from 5 to 7 p.m. Hear the Honky Tonk Family Values duo of Clay and Jim Koweek and the melodious singing of Rana Tucker. The Cafe is located at 3280 W. Hwy. 82. There’s no cover. For reservations call 520-455-5044.
5 Learn about what to watch for, how to help at the free Suicide Awareness Meeting, 5:30 p.m. at Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. Jonathan Rutherford, BA, BSN, RN, Director of Behavioral Health answers your questions. For details call 520-263-3293.
6 The Blood Moon Howlers bay with “whiskey drenched heavy swampy blues rock, flecks of smokey burlesque and psychedelic tendencies” at the Bisbee Grand at 61 Main St. from 8 to 11 p.m. They are out of Los Angeles with a new album. There’s no cover. Call for details: 520-432-5900.
MORE THURSDAY EVENTS
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 — 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 — 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Chair Yoga, 9:15 a.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90 #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga done sitting or supported by a chair back. Great if you have trouble getting up or down to the floor. Certified instructor. Info: 520-263-3293 $5.
Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse.
Beginner Yoga, 10:15 — 11:15 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
STEAM Club, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited., Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon — 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers “Resiliency Through Art,” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon — 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
Kids Code, 4:30 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Program pulls from Code.Org. Grades three — five. Participants must read and follow written, verbal instructions. Registration required. Signups: 520-458-4225, stop by. Free.
Ubuntu Hour, 6 p.m. Schlotzsky’s, 3900 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista Meet users Linux Operating Systems for an introduction to a free option to Microsoft Windows for your computer. Info: majb@azloco.com. Free,
Beginner/Intermediate Yoga, 6:30 p.m. Rehab Department, CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility, strengthening your body. Certified instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 — 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
FRIDAY EVENTS
Tattooed Walls of Bisbee, 8 a.m. Copper Queen Plaza parking lot behind the Coffee Company, Bisbee. Enjoy light snacks, coffee, and conversation with fellow artists and neighbors. Tour the walls, meet the artists. Info: 520-266-0401. Free.
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 — 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Maker Space, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Socrates Cafe, 10:30 a.m. — noon, Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Exchange useful ideas embracing the Socratic method. To build a more inclusive world, gain a better understanding of human nature. Info: 520-459-3888. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks’ charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Pre-School and Family Story Time, 12:30 p.m. Copper Queen Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Joan Reichel of the Cochise Area Reading Council leads a story hour every first Friday. All are welcome. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Science Friday, 1 — 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. The lab is open 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
Tacos & Tequila Night, 6 p.m. St. Patrick Church, 100 Quality Hill Road, Bisbee. Delicious tacos, margaritas and other thirst quenchers, popcorn, liquor infused dessert, plus live music. Funds go to youth and community programs. Info: 520-432-5753. $11.50.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 — 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.