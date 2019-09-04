6 Things to Do on THURSDAY! September 5
1 September’s artists for “Art Around Town” at Cochise College Benson are a brother and sister team, Daphene Wilkerson-Wilkes and Keith Wilkerson. The pair are are lifetime ranchers from Greenlee County. Art has always been a favorite ever since they could hold a pencil. Keith’s media is pen & ink, and he draws from his life experiences on the ranch. Daphene draws animals, children and ranch events in pastels, charcoal and mixed media. Gallery Hours: M - Th, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., Fri., 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Free admission, free parking.
2 Hear Dr. J.D Rottweiler, President of Cochise College at the Thunder Mountain Republican Women Luncheon, 11:30 a.m. at the Windemere Hotel, 2047 S. Hwy. 92, Sierra Vista. There will be a buffet luncheon. If you didn’t get a reservation, walkins are welcome for $18. Get details at 610-704-6554.
3 Bonnie Starr brings her toe tappin' mix of country, rockabilly, and danceable tunes to the Life Care Center, 2305 Wilcox Drive in Sierra Vista starting at 2 p.m. Call for details: 520-227-3507. The hour-long show is free.
4 City Manager Office Hour, 4 p.m. Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Teresa Coleman will answer questions and address concerns from Bisbee citizens. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
5 Kevin Pakulis plays The Cafe in Sonoita from 5 to 7 p.m. Kevin is an award-winning Americana singer-songwriter and a shining light in the Tucson music scene. The Cafe is located at 3280 W. Hwy. 82. There’s no cover. For reservations call 520-455-5044.
6 Cochise County Corral of the Westerners hosts local historian and Award winning author Doug Hocking presents Murder on the Santa Fe Trail: Kit Carson and the Jicarilla Apache. The meeting is at 7 p.m. at Schieffelin Hall, 4th and Fremont in Tombstone. There’s an optional dinner at “5-ish.” For more information contact Sheriff John Severn at 520-220-6313 or Nevada Smith at 520-642-7601. The meeting is free.
MORE THURSDAY EVENTS !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 - 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 - 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Chair Yoga, 9:15 a.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90 #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga done sitting or supported by a chair back. Great if you have trouble getting up or down to the floor. Certified instructor. Info: 520-263-3293 $5.
Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Veterans’ Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse.
Beginner Yoga, 10:15 - 11:15 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
STEAM Club, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m. San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Multi-age interactive. Parents, caregivers, children read stories experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art, math. Tips for supporting math, science development. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited., Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon - 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers "Resiliency Through Art," Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon - 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
FreeWrite Alumni meet from 2 to 4 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays at the Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Cupcakes & Canvas, 2:30 - 4 p.m. Arts & Crafts Center, Fort Huachuca. Ages 8 and up. Junior artists work with instructor to create a 12 x 12 masterpiece. Price includes cupcake and drink. Registration required. Info & registration: 520-533-2015. $18.
Beginner/Intermediate Yoga, 6:30 p.m. Rehab Department, CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility, strengthening your body. Certified instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-Step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Elks Bingo, 6:30 - 9 p.m., Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
FRIDAY EVENTS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 - 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Maker Space, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks' charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Pre-School and Family Story Time, 12:30 p.m. Copper Queen Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Joan Reichel of the Cochise Area Reading Council leads a story hour every first Friday. All are welcome. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Science Friday, 1 - 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. Elise Gornish, an extension specialist, will run the program today. The lab is open 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
Fort Huachuca Prospective Volunteer Orientation, 3 p.m. SV Chamber of Commerce, 21 E. Wilcox, Sierra Vista. Go to Volunteers.USO.org, create profile, watch videos. Orientation introduces prospective volunteers to USO and roles of a volunteer. More info: Eventbrite.
Catfish, Cod, Roast Beef, 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. Live Entertainment - Karaoke with Dave, 8 p.m. - midnight. Members, guests, Active Duty Service Members, Info: 520-458-9972. $9.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 - 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 - 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 - 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. - midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.