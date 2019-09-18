6 Things to Do on THURSDAY September 19
1 “Fractures & Sports Injuries,” they happen folks, even walking down the stairs. The most common injuries include fractured wrists, hands, collarbones and bones in the ankle and feet. Head to Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Suite 190 in Sierra Vista at 5:30 p.m. Learn how to prevent exercise and sports injuries and what to do if you are injured during an activity or a trip down the stairs. Call 520-263-3293 for more information. The program is free.
2 The multi-age, interactive STEAM Club meets from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the San Jose Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane in Bisbee. Parents, caregivers, children read stories and experience projects in science, technology, engineering, art and math. Parents get tips for supporting math, science development. Call for details: 520-432-4232. It’s free.
3 Diabetes is the common term for several metabolic disorders in which the body no longer produces insulin or uses the insulin it produces ineffectively. You can live a long, healthy and fulfilling life with diabetes if it is managed well. Anna Keefe, registered dietitian and certified diabetes educator, will guide you into living a long, healthy fulfilling life with diabetes. The free group meets from 2 to 3 p.m. at Thrive, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Suite 190 in Sierra Vista. Call for more information: 520-263-3293.
4 Johnny Mann joins Jim Koweek from 5 to 7 p.m. at The Cafe, 3280 Hwy. 82 in Sonoita. Mann is one of Arizona’s greatest country singers and a veteran bandleader and lead singer at Tucson’s The Maverick, “King of Clubs.” There’s no cover. For reservations call 520-455-5044.
5 For an after work stretch try Beginner/Intermediate Yoga, 6:30 p.m. in the Rehab Department at CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90 in Sierra Vista. You’ll learn yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility, strengthening your body. Certified instructor. The first class is free, after that $5. Call with questions: 520-263-3293.
6 Have fun and help raise money for Elks charitable projects at Elks Bingo, 6:30 to 9 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane in Sierra Vista. It’s just off Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. There’s no admission charge. Call 520-458-2065 for more information.
MORE THURSDAY EVENTS
10% Thursday, Broxton’s Coffee, 920 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Broxton’s will be donating 10% of gross sales this day to Alzheimer’s Association, Desert Southwest Chapter. Additional donations are accepted on site. Info: 928-863-1740.
BNI Professional Pipeline, 8:30 — 10 a.m. Mall at Sierra Vista, 2200 El Mercado Loop, Sierra Vista. Network with small businesses through a structured, professional referral marketing program. Info: 520-458-5777. $10.
Hummingbird Stitchers Quilt Guild Open Sew, 8:30 a.m. — 2:30 p.m. Rothery Education Center, 3305 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Work on community quilts or your own projects. Info: 602-334-4795. Free.
Guided Nature Walks, 9 — 11 a.m. Ramsey Canyon Preserve, 27 Ramsey Canyon Road, Hereford. Nature Conservancy docents. Easy, shady trail. Natural, cultural history of the canyon. Info: 520-378-2785. $5 Conservancy members, Cochise/Santa Cruz County residents; $8, general public.
Chair Yoga, 9:15 a.m. Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90 #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga done sitting or supported by a chair back. Great if you have trouble getting up or down to the floor. Certified instructor. Info: 520-263-3293 $5.
Sierra Vista Farmers Market, 10 a.m. — 2 p.m., Veterans Memorial Park, 3105 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. 50 plus vendors bring local meats, farm fresh eggs, seasonal fruits, vegetables, and nuts. Info: manager@sierravistafarmersmarkets.com. Free to browse.
Beginner Yoga, 10:15 — 11:15 a.m. Thrive, next to the hospital, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, #180, Sierra Vista. Yoga fundamentals, postures, deepening flexibility and strengthening your body. Certified yoga instructor. First class free. Info: 520-263-3293. $5.
Huachuca Toastmasters Club, 11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m., Riley Barracks, Brigade Conference Room, Building 51005, Smith St., Sierra Vista. Huachuca Toastmasters can help tune up your speaking. Public invited., Info: 520-255-1334, tonileiboff@yahoo.com. Free.
Resiliency Through Art, noon — 5 p.m. MWR Arts & Crafts, Fort Huachuca. MWR Arts & Crafts Center offers “Resiliency Through Art,” Tuesdays and Thursdays, noon — 5 p.m.; Saturdays by reservation. Info: FMWR, at 520-533-2015.
An Hour of Code, 4:30 p.m. Sierra Vista Public Library, 2600 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. Program pulls from Code.Org. Grades 6 and up. Participants must read and follow written, verbal instructions. Info: 520-458-4225. Free.
Burger Night, 5 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. Cheeseburger or two hot dogs. Proceeds will go to the upkeep of Post Equipment. Info: 520-458-9972. $4.
Overeaters Anonymous, 6:30 — 7:30 p.m., Church of Christ in Village Meadows, 815 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. A 12-step fellowship for all who suffer from an eating disorder, whether it be overeating or undereating. Info: 520-417-1645. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.
FRIDAY EVENTS
Blood Pressure, Glucose Checks, 9:30 — 11:30 a.m., Thrive, next to CVMC, 5750 E. Hwy. 90, Sierra Vista. Get your free blood pressure and blood glucose check, no appointment necessary. 2 hr. fasting gives best results. Info: 520-263-3293. Free.
Thoughtful Life Conversations: Advance Care Planning, 10 a.m., Ethel Berger Center, 2950 E. Tacoma St., Sierra Vista. One conversation can make the difference. Reduce fear, stigma around talking about dying, allow people to consider what’s important. Info: 520-355-5226. Free.
Maker Space, 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. Copper Queen Library Annex, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. A place where you can create and work on projects. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
CQL Preschool Story Hour, 10:30 — 11:30 a.m., Copper Queen Library, 6 Main St., Bisbee. Join area parents, caregivers, and children for an hour of storytelling, crafts, snacks, and socializing. Info: 520-432-4232. Free.
Elks Bingo, 10:30 a.m. Elks Lodge, 1 Elks Lane, Sierra Vista. Have fun and support Elks’ charities. Wilcox Drive, one block east of Buffalo Soldier Trail. Info: 520-458-2065. No admission.
Science Friday, 1 — 3 p.m., Bisbee Science Lab, 519 Melody Lane, Bisbee. The lab is open 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. Info: bisbeesciencelab@gmail.com. Free.
Steak Fry, 5:30 — 7:30 p.m. VFW Post 9972, 549 Veterans Drive, Sierra Vista. Steak, onions, mushrooms, potato, corn, beans, roll, salad. Entertainment 8 p.m. — midnight. For members, guests, active duty service members. Info: 520-458-9972. $11.
Al-Anon Meeting, 6 — 7 p.m. Grace Chapel, 1050 S. Post Road, Benson. Info: 520-323-2229. Free.
Fitness and Zumbathon, 6:30 p.m. Cochise College Community Room, 901 Colombo, Sierra Vista. Benefits Mary’s Mission. The theme is masquerade, wear your masquerade gear. Complimentary water and masks! Info: 520-515-5316. Suggested donation: $5.
Open Mic Night, 7 p.m., Broxton’s Coffee, 920 E. Fry Blvd., Sierra Vista. Original poems, short stories, songs and other forms of the written word are welcome. Info: 928-863-1740. No cover.
Mainstream Square Dancing, 7 — 9 p.m. Sierra Lutheran Church, 101 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista. Fun and great exercise. Guests welcome. Info: 559-960-3401. Club dancers, $5; Non-club dancers, $6.
Shabbat Service, 7:30 — 9:30 p.m., Temple Kol Hamidbar, 228 N. Canyon Drive, Sierra Vista. All are welcome! Info: 520-458-8637. Free.
Karaoke, 8 p.m. — midnight, Arena Bar, 250 N. Prickly Pear Ave., Benson.