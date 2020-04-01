It gets really boring looking out your own windows. You and the kids need new views. Head to Atlas Obscura. This fascinating company offers glimpses of weird and beautiful places all over the world. They have a website, Instagram and Facebook, and they will gladly send you an email, which we highly recommend. Perks up the day.
Find the story and a photo from the “Place of the Day.” Yesterday it was Ehekarussell (which loosely translates as the Marriage Merry Go Round).
It’s a bronze fountain in Nuremberg depicting the throes of dating, marriage, and death. On the weird side. You can search by country or city from Tucson (San Pedro Chapel and Fort Lowell) to Lepakshi, India’s Hanging Pillar.
Dig into incredibly detailed maps like “The Wonderground Map of London” from 1927 and a French railway map from 1906. The cover story from March 27 is about Chef Brian Yazzie, part of their “Wonder from Home” series. Yazzie encourages you to add Native American flavors to your cooking with ingredients you may already have. How about an Indian taco from your own fry bread?
Currently, Atlas Obscura is specializing in things to do at home. They point your way to 10 Cultural Activities to Calm Your Cooped-Up Kids.
A few are simple, such as a corn husk doll. Others may require more attention. The International Maritime Museum in Hamburg offers a cardboard model of a Viking ship — for calm kids only — that requires a color printer and a bunch of small but ordinary tools. Drool over pics from DC’s 2020 cherry blossoms or follow students from Smith College as they show you around their Bulb Show.
If you need to walk, you can pace your living room with turnstiletours.com. Book online to tour the Brooklyn Navy Yard, Prospect Park, or the Wafels and Dinges Factory. Some tours are free, some are $5.
For fun science for “curious kids and their grownups,” try the podcast “Wow in the World” from NPR. Recent episode topics include hair, color theory through frosting, and laughter. Subscribe for free at NPR or itunes.