We do want to apologize for getting bogged down in 80s and 90s nostalgia and failing to mention Bisbee’s current real live radio station KBRP. The Bisbee Radio Project started in 1997 and is currently alive and kicking with a full schedule of music, news, and events, with an emphasis on the community at 96.1 FM or streaming from kbrp.com. They operate entirely with volunteers and, of course, could use your help on air or off.
Just heard through the grapevine that a terrier mix named Monte was adopted in the spring from the HALO Animal Rescue in Phoenix. Not big news you say? BUT! Monte will be starring as Tramp in Disney’s upcoming live action version of “Lady and the Tramp.” His shelter staff knew he had something special: really friendly, cute as all get-out, and loves attention. Monte’s adopters told HALO President Heather Allen that he was on his way to stardom, but the project was then top secret. All the SoCo shelters have great dogs -- each shines in his or her own way. Some love to play, some would rather cuddle, some will be great guard dogs (who wouldn’t mind a cuddle or two at the end of the day). And kittens, boy, are there kittens! The shelters are overflowing with kittens. You can take your pick from any number of purrsonalities, colors, sizes, and ages. They have cuddlers, players, and possibly some stellar guard cats. Stop by to make your choice. And, of course, the shelters, too, need volunteers.
The Friends of the Sierra Vista Animal Shelter are having an Open House on Saturday, appropriately titled “It’s Raining Cats and Dogs!” From noon to 5 p.m. they will offer refreshments, giveaways and adoption specials. “Buddy the Bull” will be available for photographs, and local dog trainers will be able to help with “pesky pet quirks.” Rain gear is not required, but that’s up to you. The Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center is at 6799 E. Hwy. 90. Call 520-458-4151 for more information or just show up for your pick of the litters.