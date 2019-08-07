Have you ever wondered how all this “National …. Day” business came about? We just did, having found out that today is “National CBD Day.” The U.S. government certainly wouldn’t have declared this, being somewhat ambivalent about hemp products vs marijuana products, and the Congress is busy with more weighty topics (we hope).
The radio show Marketplace did a segment on the question. They interviewed Marlo Anderson, the co-founder of nationaldaycalendar.com, a site that “registers” requests for National Days. Anderson said the site gets around 10,000 requests a year and only takes 20 to 25. They value the general over the specific and choose days that everyone can participate in. They won’t register a “National People Named Tim Day.” (However, today is also “National Sneak Some Zucchini into Your Neighbor’s Porch Day” as well, according to the site.)
It seems like every third store nowadays has a sign for CBD products, and the internet is full of sites with CBD oils, cookies, and gummies. CBD stands for cannabidiol, an oil extracted from the flowers of the hemp plant. Until the mid-20th century, hemp and hemp products were valued by herbalists and by farmers who grew hemp for cloth and rope. Then hemp got tied to the marijuana scares in the 1930s when all of the cannabis family was made illegal. Finally, the 2018 Farm Bill returned to farmers the right to grow industrial hemp.
While marijuana has 5 to 20 percent THC, the chemical that gets people high, hemp has less than 0.3 percent. There are still some legal hassles attached to purchasing CBD products over the internet. PayPal and some credit card companies do not want to even get close to cannabis, legal or no.
While there are few double-blind scientific studies of CBD products in humans or animals, anecdotal evidence abounds. We know of people whose pain has lessened with a CBD lotion. We know a dog whose seizures didn’t stop with the usual meds but did after a couple of tiny capsules of hemp were added to his food. People are treating their own anxieties and arthritis as well as their pets’, and reporting excellent, if subjective, results. Happy National Frozen Custard Day as well!