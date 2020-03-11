We double dog dare you not to touch your face! A habit takes at least 30 days to change, so aside from sitting on your hands or wearing the cone of shame, we all have a problem. After this weekend, it appears that SoCo residents are still willing to shake hands and hug. Not a lot of “social distancing.” We’re still seeing shows and planning for events. Here are a few Covid-19 related bits for solid info and a some amusement.
The Cochise County Health Department has a simple and direct web page about preventing coronavirus (and any number of other) infections. Director Carrie Langley also spoke about Covid-19 as part of the podcast series CochiseConversations. CochiseConversations is now up to 20 episodes on tourism, elections, housing, wine, and more at cochiseconversation.podbean.com.
We’re sure you’ve seen a number of infographics on handwashing and a number of suggestions beyond “Happy Birthday” for 20-second songs. Bisbee’s Copper Queen Library turned us on to washyourlyrics.com. The site makes your personal infographic based on your favorite song, no matter how obscure. We thought Dire Straits “Walk of Life” was appropriate, so we’re singing “be-bop-a-lula, baby what I say...he do the walk of life.”
The Copper Queen Library also pointed us to the University of Arizona Bookstore. Since the Tucson Festival of Books was cancelled, the store is overflowing with books. Stock up in case you get quarantined. We assume you already have toilet paper.
Speaking of quarantines, you can get the latest on transmission at the website for the Arizona Department of Health Services. As of March 11, there were only two confirmed cases, as opposed to the six on the New York Times map.
If you are forced to stay home and are not really sick, what are you going to do? One FB friend suggested writing letters.
They don’t have to be nice ones, and you don’t have to send them, but you’ll get stuff off your chest. We also agreed that making brownies was a good idea with walnuts for protein. Keep calm and wash your hands.