We’ve been hearing a lot about STEM in education and in life: Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. However, October is National Arts & Humanities Month. We don’t have to deny our dependence on STEM, but we have a chance to discover and celebrate all the positive things Arts and Humanities bring to our lives. These positives are not limited to entertainment, though that’s where we see them most. Arts positively impact a state’s ability to do business. Companies take museums, education, and theaters into account when deciding whether or not to bring their warehouse or corporate headquarters to Arizona.
We hope you’ll be interested in an interactive graphic put out by Americans for the Arts.org (americansforthearts.org/socialimpact). It’s a brightly colored wheel with 26 topic spokes, only 3 of which are traditionally “arts and humanities.” By clicking you can find out how arts and humanities affect agriculture (encouraging healthy habits and spurring innovation), economic development (generating hundreds of billions of dollars), immigration (preserving heritage and traditions … encouraging communication across barriers), and the military (promoting healing and helping us serve military personnel, veterans, and families).
Arts in the schools aren’t just recreation. “Studies repeatedly show the positive effects on students when the arts are part of a well-rounded education.” Math and music skills are intertwined, and, anecdotally, there are kids who stay in school just to be in the choir or the play. Plays, songs, and films bring up current issues (even in Shakespeare), and the characters or singers can take sides, conservative, liberal, or just plain rebellious.
Livability, part of the “Health & Wellness” section of spokes, is the “sum of factors that affect a community’s quality of life...can you imagine a community without the arts?” Even if a citizen can’t get to a play or a concert because of cost or accessibility, many artistic endeavors can go to them through public art and technological advances.
According to the wheel, 60% of CEOs cite creativity as the most important leadership quality needed today. If a CEO needs a robot, she will build one. She needs thinkers.