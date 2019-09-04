With the exception of the early August hailstorm, the rain is doing wonders for SoCo plants. Yes, weeds, too, but you can use those to take out your aggressions. Last weekend’s Bisbee Bloomers Garden Tour was a great success. The weather was fine, and the flowers, trees, and garden gnomes cooperated.
This coming weekend, you can get an actual taste of desert dwelling plants at Dine on the Desert, Saturday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the UA Sierra Vista Discovery Gardens Pavilion. Sponsors are the UA Cochise County Cooperative Extension’s Master Gardeners and Water Wise Program, Sierra Vista Area Garden Club, Baja Arizona Sustainable Agriculture, and Sierra Vista Community Gardens. If you have ever wondered what’s edible out in the desert, you’re invited to dinner. You can taste delicious dishes using ingredients harvested from our surrounding desert. Dishes will include appetizers, entrees, desserts, and drinks. There will also be wines made from desert plants. Tickets are $20 for dinner, and a wine sample is $5. To purchase tickets, contact Rebecca Hillebrand at 520-249-8943. There will be no tickets at the door.
Classical music doesn’t have to be stiff and formal. It doesn’t even have to be inside. The Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra kicks off its 25th Season with a casual outdoor event. Classical and popular music will be performed by Maestro Toru Tagawa, conductor of the Sierra Vista Symphony Orchestra, and members of the Orchestra’s string section. Bring your favorite lawn chair. BYOB and light refreshments will be served. Might we also suggest bug spray? Tickets are $20 at Eventbrite. Contact the Sierra Vista Symphony Association office at 520-458-5189 (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.) for more information.
On the trail of outdoor plants, pencil in the Master Gardeners’ Plant Sale, September 14 at the Discovery Gardens Pavilion. The 10 a.m. sale will be preceded at 8:45 a.m. by a talk by Master Gardener Jan Groth in Groth Hall. She’ll be speaking about the growth and care of plants suited to SoCo. Plant sales benefit the Discovery Gardens.