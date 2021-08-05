AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Boston
|000
|000
|010
|—
|1
|9
|1
|Detroit
|120
|031
|10x
|—
|8
|13
|1
M.Pérez, P.Valdez (2), H.Robles (5), A.Davis (6), Rios (7) and Plawecki; Skubal, Funkhouser (6), Krol (7), E.Ramírez (8) and Haase. W_Skubal 7-10. L_M.Pérez 7-8. HRs_Detroit, Grossman (3).
|Los Angeles
|003
|002
|000
|—
|5
|8
|1
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|5
|2
Bundy, Ju.Guerra (7), Cishek (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Stassi; Howard, D.Evans (3), Hearn (4), Cotton (8) and Trevino. W_Bundy 2-8. L_Howard 0-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Eaton (6).
|Seattle
|001
|100
|100
|—
|3
|10
|0
|New York
|010
|100
|30x
|—
|5
|10
|0
Ty.Anderson, Misiewicz (6), Sewald (7), Sadler (8) and Murphy; Cortes Jr., Green (6), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_Green 5-5. L_Sewald 6-3. Sv_Chapman (23). HRs_Seattle, Seager (23), Kelenic (2). New York, Gallo (26).
|Cleveland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|3
|0
|Toronto
|000
|201
|00x
|—
|3
|5
|1
McKenzie, Shaw (8) and Hedges; Stripling, T.Richards (7), Mayza (8), Cimber (9) and McGuire. W_Stripling 5-6. L_McKenzie 1-5. Sv_Cimber (1). HRs_Toronto, Bichette (20).
|Kansas City
|200
|000
|100
|—
|3
|6
|0
|Chicago
|100
|000
|010
|—
|2
|6
|0
Lynch, Staumont (6), G.Holland (7), S.Barlow (8), Brentz (9) and Gallagher; Keuchel, López (7), Tepera (8), Crochet (9) and Zavala. W_Lynch 2-3. L_Keuchel 7-5. Sv_Brentz (1). HRs_Kansas City, Olivares (4). Chicago, J.Abreu (1).
|Minnesota
|040
|000
|010
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Houston
|000
|001
|002
|—
|3
|5
|1
Jax, Thielbar (6), Duffey (7), Alcala (8), Coulombe (9), Colomé (9) and Garver; F.Valdez, Y.García (7), Javier (8) and J.Castro. W_Jax 2-1. L_F.Valdez 7-3. Sv_Colomé (4). HRs_Houston, J.Castro (3), Alvarez (1).
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|New York
|000
|001
|001
|—
|2
|8
|1
|Miami
|001
|000
|03x
|—
|4
|8
|2
R.Hill, M.Castro (6), Dr.Smith (7), Familia (8), Y.Díaz (8) and McCann; B.Garrett, Hess (6), Campbell (6), Detwiler (8), Bender (9) and Alfaro. W_Detwiler 2-1. L_Familia 5-2. Sv_Bender (2).
|Chicago
|000
|041
|000
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Colorado
|111
|120
|00x
|—
|6
|13
|1
Arrieta, Jewell (5), Ryan (6), Winkler (7), A.Morgan (8) and Contreras; Senzatela, Kinley (5), Chacín (6), Estévez (8), Bard (9) and Nuñez. W_Kinley 2-2. L_Jewell 0-1. Sv_Bard (17). HRs_Colorado, Story (4), Joe (3), Hilliard (1).
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|004
|1
|—
|5
|9
|0
|Arizona
|202
|000
|000
|0
|—
|4
|7
|0
(10 innings)
Wood, J.Jackson (5), Leone (6), J.García (7), Álvarez (8), Rogers (9), McGee (10) and Casali, Posey; M.Kelly, Clarke (9), Clippard (9), T.Gilbert (10), de Geus (10) and C.Kelly. W_Rogers 3-1. L_T.Gilbert 0-1. Sv_McGee (24).
|Philadelphia
|011
|000
|104
|—
|7
|9
|3
|Washington
|000
|230
|001
|—
|6
|10
|1
Nola, De Los Santos (6), Alvarado (7), Llovera (8), A.Bradley (9) and Realmuto; Ross, R.Harper (7), M.Thompson (8), Finnegan (9) and Barrera. W_Llovera 1-0. L_Finnegan 4-3. Sv_A.Bradley (2). HRs_Philadelphia, B.Harper (4). Washington, Bell (19).
|Pittsburgh
|000
|040
|000
|—
|4
|8
|1
|Cincinnati
|160
|000
|00x
|—
|7
|9
|0
Crowe, Underwood Jr. (5), Banda (7), Mears (8) and Stallings; S.Gray, Hoffman (6), J.Wilson (8), Givens (9) and T.Stephenson, Barnhart. W_S.Gray 4-6. L_Crowe 3-6. Sv_Givens (1). HRs_Cincinnati, India (3), E.Suárez (22), Votto (22).
|Atlanta
|001
|100
|060
|—
|8
|7
|0
|St. Louis
|002
|001
|100
|—
|4
|8
|0
Toussaint, Chavez (6), Ed.Santana (7), R.Rodríguez (8), W.Smith (9) and K.Smith, Vogt; LeBlanc, G.Cabrera (7), Gallegos (8), A.Reyes (8), J.Miller (8), A.Miller (9) and Knizner. W_Ed.Santana 1-0. L_Gallegos 5-5. HRs_Atlanta, Pederson (8), Riley (23). St. Louis, Knizner (0).