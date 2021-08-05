AMERICAN LEAGUE

Boston000000010191
Detroit12003110x8131

M.Pérez, P.Valdez (2), H.Robles (5), A.Davis (6), Rios (7) and Plawecki; Skubal, Funkhouser (6), Krol (7), E.Ramírez (8) and Haase. W_Skubal 7-10. L_M.Pérez 7-8. HRs_Detroit, Grossman (3).

Los Angeles003002000581
Texas000000000052

Bundy, Ju.Guerra (7), Cishek (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Stassi; Howard, D.Evans (3), Hearn (4), Cotton (8) and Trevino. W_Bundy 2-8. L_Howard 0-3. HRs_Los Angeles, Eaton (6).

Seattle0011001003100
New York01010030x5100

Ty.Anderson, Misiewicz (6), Sewald (7), Sadler (8) and Murphy; Cortes Jr., Green (6), Britton (8), Chapman (9) and Higashioka. W_Green 5-5. L_Sewald 6-3. Sv_Chapman (23). HRs_Seattle, Seager (23), Kelenic (2). New York, Gallo (26).

Cleveland000000000030
Toronto00020100x351

McKenzie, Shaw (8) and Hedges; Stripling, T.Richards (7), Mayza (8), Cimber (9) and McGuire. W_Stripling 5-6. L_McKenzie 1-5. Sv_Cimber (1). HRs_Toronto, Bichette (20).

Kansas City200000100360
Chicago100000010260

Lynch, Staumont (6), G.Holland (7), S.Barlow (8), Brentz (9) and Gallagher; Keuchel, López (7), Tepera (8), Crochet (9) and Zavala. W_Lynch 2-3. L_Keuchel 7-5. Sv_Brentz (1). HRs_Kansas City, Olivares (4). Chicago, J.Abreu (1).

Minnesota040000010590
Houston000001002351

Jax, Thielbar (6), Duffey (7), Alcala (8), Coulombe (9), Colomé (9) and Garver; F.Valdez, Y.García (7), Javier (8) and J.Castro. W_Jax 2-1. L_F.Valdez 7-3. Sv_Colomé (4). HRs_Houston, J.Castro (3), Alvarez (1).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

New York000001001281
Miami00100003x482

R.Hill, M.Castro (6), Dr.Smith (7), Familia (8), Y.Díaz (8) and McCann; B.Garrett, Hess (6), Campbell (6), Detwiler (8), Bender (9) and Alfaro. W_Detwiler 2-1. L_Familia 5-2. Sv_Bender (2).

Chicago000041000590
Colorado11112000x6131

Arrieta, Jewell (5), Ryan (6), Winkler (7), A.Morgan (8) and Contreras; Senzatela, Kinley (5), Chacín (6), Estévez (8), Bard (9) and Nuñez. W_Kinley 2-2. L_Jewell 0-1. Sv_Bard (17). HRs_Colorado, Story (4), Joe (3), Hilliard (1).

San Francisco0000000041590
Arizona2020000000470

(10 innings)

Wood, J.Jackson (5), Leone (6), J.García (7), Álvarez (8), Rogers (9), McGee (10) and Casali, Posey; M.Kelly, Clarke (9), Clippard (9), T.Gilbert (10), de Geus (10) and C.Kelly. W_Rogers 3-1. L_T.Gilbert 0-1. Sv_McGee (24).

Philadelphia011000104793
Washington0002300016101

Nola, De Los Santos (6), Alvarado (7), Llovera (8), A.Bradley (9) and Realmuto; Ross, R.Harper (7), M.Thompson (8), Finnegan (9) and Barrera. W_Llovera 1-0. L_Finnegan 4-3. Sv_A.Bradley (2). HRs_Philadelphia, B.Harper (4). Washington, Bell (19).

Pittsburgh000040000481
Cincinnati16000000x790

Crowe, Underwood Jr. (5), Banda (7), Mears (8) and Stallings; S.Gray, Hoffman (6), J.Wilson (8), Givens (9) and T.Stephenson, Barnhart. W_S.Gray 4-6. L_Crowe 3-6. Sv_Givens (1). HRs_Cincinnati, India (3), E.Suárez (22), Votto (22).

Atlanta001100060870
St. Louis002001100480

Toussaint, Chavez (6), Ed.Santana (7), R.Rodríguez (8), W.Smith (9) and K.Smith, Vogt; LeBlanc, G.Cabrera (7), Gallegos (8), A.Reyes (8), J.Miller (8), A.Miller (9) and Knizner. W_Ed.Santana 1-0. L_Gallegos 5-5. HRs_Atlanta, Pederson (8), Riley (23). St. Louis, Knizner (0).

