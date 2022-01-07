Purchase Access

To the editor:

A recent Pew Research Center Study identified nine political typologies based upon attitudes and values: Faith & Flag Conservatives (10%); Committed Conservatives (7%); Populist Right (11%); Ambivalent Right (12%); Stressed Sideliners (15%); Outsider Left (10%); Democratic Mainstays (16%); Establishment Liberals (13%); Progressive Left (6%).

As a “Stressed Sideliner,” I believe that we should gradually move away from our two-party system of governance — which is failing us badly — toward a parliamentary system of governance whereby we vote for a political party which collectively forms a parliament. The parliament in turn elects a prime minister and is found in countries such as Britain, Germany and Israel.

Were we to implement a parliamentary system of government it should “force” a majority coalition of governance by the centrists of each party — rather than being hijacked by the vocal extremist minority of each party.

Time for serious consideration before it is too late since our current two-party system has succeeded only in fostering a culture of gridlock and increasingly vitriolic rhetoric.

Until such time I respectfully remain a stressed sideliner.

Richard Donahue

Huachuca City

