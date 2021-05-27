TOMBSTONE — Thursday marked Tombstone High School’s 99th commencement program with a graduating class of 102.
Wearing caps and gowns of Yellow Jacket black and gold, 97 graduates walked onto the high school football field to “Pomp and Circumstance,” greeted by cheers and a sea of raised cell phones as family and friends scrambled to capture their graduate’s special moment.
For the first time in the school’s history, four valedictorians were recognized, each earning a 4.2 grade point average. Kaya Ransom-Foss, Justin Nass, Brandon Redenbo and Andrew Smith shared the 2021 Tombstone High School top graduate spotlight.
In his remarks to the graduates, faculty and guests, THS Principal David Thursby spoke of celebrating the accomplishments of all seniors, despite the challenges brought by a global pandemic.
“Students learned a new way to be educated, and words like Zoom, social distancing, face coverings and Microsoft teams became a part of our standard vocabulary,” he said. “One thing we learned about our students is that they are resilient and determined to learn, despite the platform.”
Thursby noted that in a world where COVID swept through and affected lives forever, heroes emerged. He labeled TISD school board members and Superintendent Robert Devere as heroes for their willingness to make tough decisions.
“To the teachers who adapted their instruction and learned to teach our students in a remote world while continuing to protect the social and emotional needs of our young adults, you are our heroes.”
Thursby praised the district’s custodians, counselors and staff for the extra effort they put into the school year, as well as all the family members who surrounded students through the yearlong list of challenges.
He also praised the seniors for their roles as heroes.
“This year you have become leaders on campus,” he said of the graduates. “You set a great example for underclassmen to follow, and you have developed a support system that is unbreakable.”
Sarah Cox, a THS English and Spanish teacher who recently earned her doctorate in education, was the program’s keynote speaker. A 1995 THS graduate, she shared a story about her father and the incredible influence he had on her life, even after his death when she was in the eighth-grade. Today, Cox credits her motivation and drive to both her father and her students.
“The impact these seniors have made on my life is overwhelming and amazing at the same time,” said Cox, who dedicated her dissertation to the THS Class of 2021.
“Seniors, in the words of my father, ‘Go for the great things, be your best, work your hardest, and use your mind,’ ” Cox urged in her closing comments.
The school’s valedictorians delivered speeches about their four years at THS and what those experiences have meant to them.
The first valedictorian to speak was Ransom-Foss, who enjoyed her time at Tombstone High School because of its welcoming environment.
“Throughout my academic career, I have been to seven different schools,” she said. “Out of all the schools I’ve attended, I have never been as comfortable about trying new things as I have here at Tombstone.”
Ransom-Foss will be attending Northern Arizona University on a full-ride Lumberjack scholarship where she will be studying biology.
In his address, Redenbo congratulated his class for its collective accumulation of more than $1.1 million in scholarships.
“I would also like to give a special thanks to our teachers and staff. Especially Mr.(Brian) Miller, Mr. (David) Thursby and Mr. (Robert) Devere,” he said.
“You guys served a thankless job in your role of running our school during tough times, and your efforts will not go unnoticed.”
He also encouraged underclassmen to be leaders on campus by raising the morale of school through “energetic and outgoing behaviors,” while striving to set a bar of excellence through leading by example.
Redenbo will be attending Arizona State University on an academic scholarship, studying engineering.
While reflecting back on his freshman year at THS, Smith described “skinny little freshmen fighting for a spot in the lunch line, trying to figure out where our next class was and looking generally clueless to all the upperclassmen,” he said. “Now we are the upperclassmen, the seniors who stand here ready to graduate and move forward in the world.”
He also spoke of friendships made through his four years at THS, and the good times he and his classmates have shared.
Smith has enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and will be heading to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, in June.
Armed with a full-tuition scholarship to Northern Arizona University, Nass will be studying exercise science with plans of going into a health-related field.
While addressing his fellow graduates, he said he felt confident that each one of them will accomplish something special.
“You all have your own destinies, and I’m sure you will fulfill them,” he said. “I am counting on seeing you conquer life in your own phenomenal way and I hope we will keep in touch.”